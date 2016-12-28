Meet the Hatchimal Toys That Ruined Christmas (For Some Kids, Anyway)

Many parents waited weeks to buy a Hatchimal for their kids. And at Christmas some waited hours on the phone to get one that actually worked, because some of the coveted toys were dead on arrival, CNN reports.
This year’s hottest Christmas toy, the Hatchimal has been described as a new and improved version of the Tamagotchi—it’s an interactive birdlike toy that hatches from a plastic egg and responds to children’s affection with flashing eyes and sounds. You can even teach it how to talk.
Priced around $50-60 but reportedly sold online for more than $250, Hatchimals were flying off the shelves so fast that some stores had to implement a one- or two-Hatchimal limit. Wal-Mart (wmt) had to quickly restock just before the holidays to meet the pressing demand.
All the hype just made it that much more disappointing when several children reportedly opened them on Christmas day and found them lifeless. Some parents say their kids waited hours for the toy to hatch, others say they’re still waiting. According to CNN, complaints surfaced that the battery life was too short, and the customer service waits too long.
Parent company SpinMaster has been fielding complaints on Twitter, but several customers have lost their patience.
SpinMaster did not immediately reply to Fortune's request for a comment.