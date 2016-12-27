How Shark Tank’s Daymond John Built Fubu While Working at Red Lobster

Most Powerful Women
Fortune Editors
Updated: Dec 27, 2016 8:42 PM UTC

It’s hard to imagine that Daymond John was ever anything but a high-flying entrepreneur and investor. But for four years of his life, he worked full-time at Red Lobster.

It was during that time that the 47-year-old Shark Tank star actually started Fubu, the clothing line that made him a multimillionaire. His schedule was intense: he would wake up at 6 a.m. to make calls and deliveries for Fubu, get to Red Lobster at 10 a.m., work a 12-hour day, and then come home and sew clothing for Fubu until 3 in the morning.

Of course, he didn’t hit that pace right away -- he took baby steps and set goals. “I said to myself, ‘I’m going to put in three hours on this business a week. If I can last, I’m going to put in eight hours a week,’” John recalls.

Check out the video above to learn more about how goal setting helped John build his company and what he looks for in the entrepreneurs on Shark Tank.

