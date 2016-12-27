Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in Disney's The Avengers.

This Is Hollywood’s Top-Grossing Movie Star for 2016

Scarlett Johansson was named the top-grossing actor of 2016 on Tuesday thanks to her roles in superhero movie Captain America: Civil War and Hollywood satire Hail Caesar .

Forbes said Johansson just edged out her Captain America co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey with box-office earnings of her second 2016 movie, Hail Caesar .

Johansson's movies grossed a leading $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office this year, compared with $1.15 billion for Captain America: Civil War .

Released in May and featuring a conflict between Marvel ( dis ) comic book heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Ant Man, Walt Disney 's Captain America was the biggest earner worldwide in 2016, according to data from Boxofficemojo.com.

Australian actress Margot Robbie, who enjoyed a break-out year, placed fourth with $1.1 billion thanks to roles in two Warner Bros movies Suicide Squad and The Legend of Tarzan .

The Forbes list was dominated by superhero and comic book movies, including Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Deadpool .

Britain's Felicity Jones entered the Forbes list for the first time, with roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , thriller Inferno, and magical children's story A Monster Calls . Jones came in ninth place with $805 million.

Forbes made its calculations based on global ticket sales from the films of top Hollywood actors, but it did not count animated movies such as Disney's Finding Dory , the second biggest release of 2016 with $1.02 billion.