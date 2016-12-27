Actress Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book "The Princess Diarist" at Barnes & Noble on November 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Archuleta—FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Internet Really Didn’t Like Cinnabon’s Carrie Fisher Tweet

Someone at Cinnabon—in a galaxy far far away—decided that the death of Carrie Fisher on Tuesday presented an ideal opportunity to promote baked goods.

A Tweet, since deleted by Cinnabon, placed the company's sugar-slathered confectionary atop an image of the Star Wars actress done in cinnamon, under the slogan "RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy."

And the award for 'Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death' goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2 - Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016

At just after 10 p.m. EST Cinnabon posted this apology. But in the intervening hours the Internet reacted with outrage.

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. - Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

Fisher had described her much-loved Star Wars character Princess Leia as sporting a "cinnamon buns" hairstyle. Nevertheless, the denouncement of Cinnabon's cynicism came swift and sharp:

@Cinnabon when it comes to branding opportunities, this really was the icing - Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) December 27, 2016

*Cinnabon HQ upon hearing the news of Carrie Fisher's heart attack*

'GET STARTED ON THE PRINCESS LEIA CINNABON MURAL... PRONTO!' https://t.co/ChlCoi8eDh - Dick Prescock (@DadSelfie) December 27, 2016

This is obviously not the first time corporations have hijacked the bereavement bandwagon. In April this year U.S. food giant General Mills ( gis ) provoked the Internet's ire when it responded to the death of Prince by dotting the "i" of "Rest in peace" with a Cheerio.

And back in 2013, Campbell Soup ( cpb ) decided to mark the anniversary of Pearl Harbor with an image of SpaghettiOs' lip-licking avatar brandishing an American flag.

However, as one Twitter user put it, Cinnabon's latest marketing misfire even "out-dumbed" SpaghettiOs.

Carrie Fisher died in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She was 60 years old.