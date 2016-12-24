oil
Edward Thorp's book "A Man For All Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market." Courtesy of Random House
Market Intelligence

What the Father of Card Counting Has to Say About Investing

Anne VanderMey
Updated: 3:00 PM UTC

We caught up with Ed Thorp, an investor who is also widely regarded as the inventor of card counting and the father of wearable computers. In his new book, A Man for All Markets, he aims to do for stock investing what he did for blackjack. Here’s how:

“Donald Trump’s election shocked the nation, but from a statistical perspective, it shouldn’t have. The margin of error in most polls was larger than the difference between the candidates, so the underdog had good chances from a gambler’s perspective. Like polls, markets can be wrong too. As an investor, I constantly watch for where conventional wisdom could miss. Markets are mostly good at predicting outcomes, but very bad at anticipating black-swan events.”

A version of this article appears in the January 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "When the Markets Screw Up."

