Yes, You Can Still Get a USPS Delivery on Christmas Day

The U.S. Postal Service—which had said it expected to handle 16 billion pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve this year—will continue making express deliveries on Christmas Day.

While regular mail will not be delivered on Christmas Day or Monday, which is a federal holiday, the Postal Service will still deliver Priority Mail Express packages on both days, though all post office locations will remain closed.

Post offices across the country that are typically open on Saturdays will remain open on Christmas Eve—many with shortened hours. Friday is the recommended deadline for Priority Mail Express packages to be delivered by Christmas Day. Other mail will need to be deposited in blue collection boxes before noon on Christmas Eve in order to catch the final collection before the holiday, the Postal Service said .

The Postal Service previously said it would hire between 35,000 and 40,000 seasonal workers to deal with the busiest mailing period of the year.

Post office hours and deliver schedules will resume as usual with regular mail delivery on Tuesday.