Most Powerful Women
Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight
video games
How Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo Are Preparing For Their Gaming Future
World Economic Forum
Here Are 6 Global Leaders’ Picks For Most Important Moments of 2016
PANAMA-PAPERS-MOSSACK-FONSECA
terrorism
How German Authorities Failed and Failed Again in the Case of the Berlin Attacker
Still image taken from a surveillance camera made available on the RBB Abendschau website shows Anis Amri leaving a Berlin mosque
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016.  Peter Nicholls — Reuters
Market Intelligence

British Lovers of Fortified Wine Plead to Save Santa’s Sherry

Reuters
Updated: Dec 23, 2016 2:37 PM UTC

A worrying slump in sales of Father Christmas's favorite tipple, sherry, has prompted a British trade group to start a campaign to ensure the fortified wine doesn't fall off menus.

"Save Santa's Sherry" was set up by the Wine and Sprit Trade Association to try to boost sales in Britain which fell to 7 million liters (almost 10 million bottles) last year, down from 16 million liters in 2005.

The group blame an increase in alcohol tax, which has increased by 53% for fortified wine in Britain since 2007, and the drink's unfashionable reputation.

"There's still the lingering idea that sherry is something that grandma has at Christmas in a tiny cut-glass thimble," said John Franklin, Communications Manager at Mentzendorff, an importer of fortified wine.

In Britain, it is a tradition to leave out a glass of sherry and a mince pie for Father Christmas on Christmas Eve.

However, lovers of the Spanish drink say it should be enjoyed all year around and made a suitable accompaniment for another British tradition.

"Fish and chips is the perfect match for sherry because you have the saltiness of the chips and the fish and batter," Franklin added. "It's perfectly done."

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE