Most Powerful Women
Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight
video games
How Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo Are Preparing For Their Gaming Future
World Economic Forum
Here Are 6 Global Leaders’ Picks For Most Important Moments of 2016
PANAMA-PAPERS-MOSSACK-FONSECA
terrorism
How German Authorities Failed and Failed Again in the Case of the Berlin Attacker
Still image taken from a surveillance camera made available on the RBB Abendschau website shows Anis Amri leaving a Berlin mosque
Chris Yerga, engineering director of Goo
Chris Yerga, engineering director of Google, introduces some features of Google play during Google's annual developer conference in San Francisco on June 27, 2012. AFP/Getty Images
Movie rentals

Google and Amazon Will Let You Rent a Movie for $0.99 During the Holidays

Katie Reilly
Updated: Dec 23, 2016 4:11 PM UTC

Google and Amazon—which have been jostling to compete with Netflix in video streaming—have announced a new online promotion for the holidays.

Google Play will allow viewers to select any movie available on the streaming service to rent for $0.99, The Verge reported. Amazon Video will allow viewers the same using the promo code “MOVIE99.” The catch: Users can only get one movie per account, according to The Verge.

Both services offer an extensive list of titles, including this year's Suicide Squad, Bridge Jones's Baby, and Finding Dory among others.

Both promotions expire on Jan. 23, 2017.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE