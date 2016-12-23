Microsoft Founder Bill Gates holding a copy of Business Adventures by John Brooks. Photograph by John Keatley — Redux

10 Business Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2017

Bill Gates recently released his favorite books of 2016. Claiming he averages about one book a week, the billionaire business magnate says reading is his “favorite way to learn about a new topic.”

W e were inspired to put together our own reading list of some of the best-selling business books of the year. Here’s a selection of 10 must-reads that we think have the potential to transform your business and take it to the next level.

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

A Bill Gates favorite, Shoe Dog offers an inside look at Phil Knight’s entrepreneurial journey and how he built his startup Nike into the global brand it is today.

Tools of Titans by Tim Ferriss

In his latest book, entrepreneur and strategist Tim Ferriss shares the productivity secrets of the more than 200 “world-class performers” he has interviewed on his podcast.

The Power of Broke by Daymond John

Shark Tank star and Fubu founder Daymond John explains that starting a business with limited resources is a competitive advantage, not a liability.

The Code of the Extraordinary Mind by Vishen Lakhiani

What if everything you thought about love, work, and life is wrong? Vishen Lakhiani, founder of MindValley, challenges your most entrenched beliefs in an effort to help you redefine the meaning of personal success.

Disrupted by Dan Lyons

This is a messy, tell-all account of what happens when a seasoned journalist from an established news magazine takes a job at a software marketing startup. He chronicles his time at Hubspot where he encountered “devilish angel investors, fad-chasing venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and ‘wantrapreneurs.’”

Originals by Adam Grant

Author and professor Adam Grant examines how people can reject conformity and improve the status quo by generative creative, original ideas.

Hustle by Neil Patel, Patrick Vlaskovits, and Jonas Koffler

This New York Times bestseller guides readers through the process of “breaking free from the drudgery” in their daily lives and turning potential into opportunity.

Grit by Angela Duckworth

Psychologist Angela Duckworth claims that success is the result of passion and persistence, not talent and luck.

Building the Internet of Things by Maciej Kranz

This is a practical handbook for entrepreneurs who are focused on the business implications of the Internet of Things.

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

Though originally published in 2011, this book continues to be a best-seller in 2016. Renowned psychologist Daniel Kahneman does a deep dive analysis of the two cognitive systems that shape the judgments and decisions we make in our everyday lives.