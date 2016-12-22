This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017

Facebook is investing heavily in live video. Amazon is investing in original content. If you're Google-owned YouTube, what do you do?

Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, stopped by Fortune's New York headquarters to explain. The company is going to invest in ways to more deeply engage its audience. It's going to keep plowing money into YouTube Red, its original-content arm. With Facebook to contend with, it's got live video squarely in focus. And it will tackle its global ambition to make YouTube accessible in countries where persistent Internet connectivity is less than persistent.

"You can look for us to continue to innovate in terms of making sure that the next wave of consumers have access to the great content on YouTube, just as we do here in the U.S.," Mohan said.

For more, watch the video above.