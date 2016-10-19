Donald Trump on Wednesday interrupted Hillary Clinton during the final presidential debate in Las Vegas by calling her a “nasty woman.”

The Republican nominee sparked outrage on social media after he leaned into his microphone and made the comment nearing the end of his last showdown with his rival before the Nov. 8 election. It immediately followed a subtle dig Clinton made at Trump while she was discussing the Social Security Trust Fund.

Many critics noted on Twitter that his remark—which some derided as sexist—seemingly contradicted an earlier statement in which he said “nobody has more respect for women than I do.”

Watch the video above.