The Broadsheet: April 12th

• Like to buy the world paid leave? Coca-Cola announced that, starting in 2017, it will offer six weeks of fully paid leave to new parents in the U.S.—including biological, adoptive, and foster moms and dads. The company credited a millennial task force with creating the new policy. While it’s great to see yet another employer adopt gender-neutral leave, it’s worth noting that the new benefits will not apply to the 17,500 Coke workers—mostly warehouse and production folks—who are covered by collective bargaining.

Fortune

• Don’t call it a comeback. As tech companies continue to battle over skilled employees, a growing number are tapping a little-touched reservoir of talent: women returning to the workforce.

WSJ

• CIA saga. Portugal’s Supreme Court has denied an appeal by former CIA operative Sabrina De Sousa against extradition to Italy. She was tried and convicted in absentia by an Italian court in 2009 for her role as a translator in the 2003 kidnapping of Egyptian cleric Osama Mustafa Hassan Nasr under the U.S. rendition program.

WSJ

• Oops! It appears that Ivanka Trump and her brother Eric are not eligible to vote for their dad—or anyone else—in New York’s presidential primary later this month. The Trump siblings did not register in time.

Fortune

• New neighbor. Meet Zari, Sesame Street’s first Afghan Muppet. Zari, who wears a headscarf and will appear only on the show’s Afghan version, is intended to provide a strong role model for girls in a country that is not known for protecting women’s rights.

New York Times

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Torrie Inouye has been named president of National Funding, a provider of small business loans.