The Broadsheet: April 12th

• Every day is... Today is Equal Pay Day, when people focus on the gender pay gap in the way I wish they would every day. Broadsheet readers know this issue better than most but, as a refresher, we put together a list of the five most infuriating pay gap facts. In happier news, tech giants Facebook and Microsoft celebrated EPD by releasing the results of their pay audits, with both saying that they found no differences between how they compensate men and women. And for those who aren’t so lucky, Fortune also looked at what it takes to win a pay discrimination case.
• Like to buy the world paid leave? Coca-Cola announced that, starting in 2017, it will offer six weeks of fully paid leave to new parents in the U.S.—including biological, adoptive, and foster moms and dads. The company credited a millennial task force with creating the new policy. While it’s great to see yet another employer adopt gender-neutral leave, it’s worth noting that the new benefits will not apply to the 17,500 Coke workers—mostly warehouse and production folks—who are covered by collective bargaining.
Fortune
• Don’t call it a comeback. As tech companies continue to battle over skilled employees, a growing number are tapping a little-touched reservoir of talent: women returning to the workforce.
WSJ
• CIA saga. Portugal’s Supreme Court has denied an appeal by former CIA operative Sabrina De Sousa against extradition to Italy. She was tried and convicted in absentia by an Italian court in 2009 for her role as a translator in the 2003 kidnapping of Egyptian cleric Osama Mustafa Hassan Nasr under the U.S. rendition program.
WSJ
• Oops! It appears that Ivanka Trump and her brother Eric are not eligible to vote for their dad—or anyone else—in New York’s presidential primary later this month. The Trump siblings did not register in time.
Fortune
• New neighbor. Meet Zari, Sesame Street’s first Afghan Muppet. Zari, who wears a headscarf and will appear only on the show’s Afghan version, is intended to provide a strong role model for girls in a country that is not known for protecting women’s rights.
New York Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Torrie Inouye has been named president of National Funding, a provider of small business loans.
• Slamming tennis While tennis is often held up as model of equality in sports, this story notes that the Grand Slam tournaments and other top competitions that pay men and women the same amount remain the exceptions.
New York Times
• But is Yellen pleased? President Obama met with Fed chair Janet Yellen yesterday to discuss the U.S. economy amid signs of slowing growth. Ahead of sit-down, White House Press Secretary said Obama is “pleased” with Yellen, who he appointed in 2014.
Bloomberg
• Be careful out there. The saga of Alison Rapp, formerly a spokesperson for Nintendo of America, is a terrifying wake-up call about the damage that can be done to our personal and professional reputations online. Rapp has been under attack by online trolls since last fall, when critics blamed her for the company’s decision to alter several female video game characters to make them less sexual. Angry trolls proceeded to scour the Internet for info on Rapp, eventually turning up evidence that she was working a mysterious second job, leading Nintendo to fire her. Now, someone has found and republished what they claim is her listing on an escort service.
Washington Post
• Stars of the small screen. In entertainment news, Woman, a new unscripted series from Gloria Steinem that will explore violence against women across the globe, will premiere May 10 on Viceland. Meanwhile, cable network Freeform has ordered a pilot for Issues, a scripted series inspired by the life of Cosmo editor Joanna Coles.
|Simply put, we’re sick of being treated like second-class citizens. It wears on you after a while. And we are done with it.
| -- Carli Lloyd, co-captain of the United States women’s national soccer team, on why she and her teammates are fighting for equal pay
New York Times
