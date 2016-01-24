The Flint Water Crisis Gets Help From Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch (ahbif) is sending water to residents of Flint, Mich.

The beverage company announced in a press release that it’s shipping over 50,000 cans from its brewery in Georgia to help the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan supply the city with clean, drinkable water. The shipment is set to get there by the first week of February.

“Anheuser-Busch is committed to supporting local communities,” Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs, said in the release. “This is one way we can help our friends and neighbors in a time of need.” This is the second time in about a month that the company, best known for its beer, has donated drinking water in the wake of an emergency. Around New Year’s, it supplied over 188,000 cans to St. Louis and Oklahoma City after flooding and storms left residents without drinking water.

The Flint Water Crisis is being investigated by federal officials. As Fortune previously reported, after disconnecting the water supply from Detroit and switching it to the Flint River, the city’s water turned a disagreeable color and tested positive for E. coli and unacceptably high lead levels. Obama has since declared a federal emergency in Flint and freed up $5 million in federal spending to supply residents with bottled water and filters.