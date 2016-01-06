How Chick-fil-A Is Appealing to Millennial Moms

Chick-fil-A wants to make young moms’ lives a bit easier with its new service, “Mom’s Valet.”

“Mom’s Valet” lets parents avoid standing in line with a group of children. With the feature, parents can order at the drive-thru and then enter the restaurant with a table waiting for them, including high chairs if needed. An employee will serve them to help the trip go as smoothly as possible.

David Farmer, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider that the idea originated when the restaurant noticed how difficult it could be for parents to order food while having to keep an eye on multiple children. The service is specifically targeted at parents between the ages of 18 and 35.

A spokesperson for the company told Fortune that the idea began organically at a single location about four years ago, and it has since expanded to about 100 of the chain’s nearly 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants. Locations that offer the service will notify customers with a sign at the drive-thru. They can also choose whether or not to offer “Mom’s Valet” based on the traffic they receive that day.

“Our hope is that with ongoing improvements to our mobile ordering app, all customers will have access to this level of convenience at their fingertips in all locations in the future,” the spokesperson added.