What Every Business Can Learn From AirBnb

MPW Insider is an online community where the biggest names in business and beyond answer timely career and leadership questions. Today’s answer for: What’s your New Year’s resolution? is written by Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn.

As we close the chapter on a great 2015, I’m focused on continuing to build an even more dynamic 2016. As a leader, to me this means getting ahead of market trends and pushing myself and my employees to pursue new ideas. And perhaps more importantly, building the right culture that will allow your business to achieve its goals. This past year I learned a lot from listening to the startup community and multinational leaders, which have shaped my resolutions:

Look ahead

A new year is a good time to reflect on the challenges, explore opportunities, and restrategize. Working closely with leaders of the tech world has taught me to always keep an eye on where the market is headed and move forward with urgency. Business models are changing in just about every industry, so we can’t afford to be stuck in past business models that are no longer effective. We can’t be afraid to be the first to stick our neck out and try something new; it’s often in those breakthrough moments that true innovation is born.

Live the AirBnB way

I attended the Fortune Global Forum this year and sat in on a discussion with AirBnB CEO Brian Chesky. He discussed how being a little “crazy” is important to AirBnB’s culture. As Albert Einstein used to say, “Why is it that I get all my best ideas while shaving?” Creativity can spark at any moment; it’s important to keep a hold on those great ideas that come on a morning run, walking through the park, or a long plane ride. Stepping away from your traditional work environment can do great things for your imagination and creativity. Find ways to be bold in your thinking and allow yourself to be inspired in unexpected places.

Foster a community built on passion

When I look to 2016, I strongly believe that we’re at an incredible inflection point in our business environment where disruption and new technologies are allowing us to re-think everything. We’re breaking down “normal” and fostering an environment in which truly anything is possible. I want to focus my leadership team on continuing to foster a culture of passion and breakthrough creativity, In 2016, let’s work to create the kind of future we all want to live in.