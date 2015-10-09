The CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo, Gabriel Weinberg, says that his company is already profitable, despite the fact that his search engine doesn’t store private information of its users.

In an ask-me-anything session Oct. 7 on YCombinator’s Hacker News site, Weinberg said: “DuckDuckGo is actually profitable,” and that “It is a myth you need to track people to make money in Web search.”

Other search engines, such as Google (GOOG), save a user’s search history, sharing that information with advertisers and other companies who use it to serve ads elsewhere on the internet. Says Weinberg: