Sanderson Farms (SAFM), a company based in Hazlehurst, Miss., is recalling about 554,090 pounds of its poultry products due to worries that some may be contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“The problem was discovered when the firm received a complaint from a processing facility which found metal shavings in the product,” a statement said. “The establishment determined that the contamination occurred due to a malfunction with an ice-making machine used during production.”

“None of the products that are the subject of this recall were shipped to grocery stores or packed directly for consumers,” Sanderson Farms said. “The product included ice packed chicken products sold to three customers who use the products for additional processing into further processed chicken products.”

There have been no reports of consumption of the products containing metal pieces, per the FSIS.

The company announced that items in the recall were made Sept. 17 – 18 and include the following items: