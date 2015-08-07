Facebook Reveals Data About What We Really Say Online

Do you do a lot of laughing online? How do you express your chortles–with a hearty haha or are your more of a LOLer, yourself?
Well now you can tell exactly how your e-laughing compares with the average joe’s, after Facebook (FB) published an analysis on it’s research blog. Inspired by a New Yorker blog post about the various ways we indicate laughter online, researchers, “analyzed de-identified posts and comments posted on Facebook in the last week of May with at least one string of characters matching laughter,” the post reads. “We did the matching with regular expressions which automatically identified laughter in the text, including variants of haha, hehe, emoji, and lol.”
Here’s what they found:
Here’s the distribution of different kinds of laughs:
And this map will show you where these different types of laughs are most common:
To dig even deeper into the data, check out Facebook’s research blog.