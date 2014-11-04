The non-politicians who profit from Election Day

The obvious group to make money off of Election Day are those whose work focuses on the day itself, like the landlords, movers, printers and poll workers who make Election Day run. According to Thomas Connolly of the New York State Board of Elections, New York counties spent a little over $1 million to rent sites to become polling places during the primary and general elections of 2010, the last midterm election. (This figure does not include municipal buildings or schools, which incur no charge.) Rents vary by county, but your local church or assembly hall is likely getting a bump in its bank account to open its doors for the day. In addition, there’s the cost of getting those voting machines in and out of the polling sites. In 2010, New York State spent a total of $4.7 million dollars to get the voting machines to various church basements and back. And then there’s the ballots themselves — New York State spent $11.4 million printing up election day and absentee ballots for the 2010 general election.

And what about the workers who check you in that day? New York State spent $15.8 million on poll worker salaries during the primary and general elections of 2010. Compensation varies by county, but according to Anthony Nasti of the New York City Board of Elections, a poll worker in the boroughs will pull in a cool $200 for today’s work.