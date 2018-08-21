100 Fastest-Growing Companies
Fortune‘s 2018 ranking of the world’s top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns provides a snapshot of the trends driving the global economy, such as the continued ascendance of the technology sector: Nearly one-third of the 100 entrants on the 32nd edition of our list are tech companies. Click to explore the full roster of high achievers.See our methodology and credits
FILTER BY:
FILTER BY:
THE TOP 10
- 1Health Insurance Innovations
- 2Stamps.com
- 3Supernus Pharmaceuticals
- 4Applied Optoelectronics
- 5Paycom Software
- 6Facebook
- 7Nvidia
- 8Arista Networks
- 9Amazon.com
- 10LGI Homes
THE TOP 10
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
InteractiveVisualize the Fastest-Growing Companies ListEasily dissect the rankings to see how individual companies fared in the categories used to determine the list and gain insight on which performed best in generating revenues, profits, and stock returns. Also, a breakdown of industries on the list reveals which sectors are standing out—and which have receded.View here →
100 Fastest-Growing Companies: RELATED NEWS
Data Sheet—Fortune’s Fastest Growers Have Avoided the Dark Side of Rapid Expansion
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
Read More →
LendingTree Is Booming, and Its Stock Soaring, As More Borrowers Shop Online
Shares of the consumer credit marketplace have more than doubled this year.
Read More →
Introducing Fortune’s 2017 Fastest-Growing Companies List
Here are the top ten.
Read More →