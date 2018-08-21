HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

fastest growing stats

also on other fortune lists

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

METHODOLOGY

To qualify, a company -- domestic or foreign -- must be trading on a major U.S. stock exchange; report data in U.S. dollars; file quarterly reports with the SEC; have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and a stock price of at least $5 on June 29, 2018; and have been trading continuously since June 30, 2015. Companies must have revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018, of at least $50 million and $10 million, respectively, and have posted an annualized growth in revenue and earnings per share of at least 15% annually over the three years ended on or before April 30, 2018.

Companies that meet these criteria are ranked by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate, and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 29, 2018. (To compute the revenue and EPS growth rates, Fortune uses a trailing-four-quarters log linear least square regression fit.)

The overall rank is based on the sum of the three ranks. Once the 100 companies are identified, they are then re-ranked within the 100, using the three equally weighted variables. If there is a tie, the company with the larger four-quarter revenue receives the higher rank.

Excluded are real estate investment trusts, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, business development companies, closed end investment firms, and companies that lost money in the quarter ended on or before April 30, 2018. In addition, Fortune excludes companies that have announced intentions to restate previously reported financial data, if these errors appear to have a significant impact. Also, Fortune excludes companies that lost money in the quarter ended May 31 or June 30, if the loss represents deterioration in business conditions. The data are provided by Zacks Investment Research. The data checking process was aided by information provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Fortune‘s 2018 ranking of the world’s top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns provides a snapshot of the trends driving the global economy, such as the continued ascendance of the technology sector: Nearly one-third of the 100 entrants on the 32nd edition of our list are tech companies. Click to explore the full roster of high achievers.

See our methodology and credits
 
THE TOP 10
Explore the List

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS
InteractiveVisualize the Fastest-Growing Companies List
InteractiveVisualize the Fastest-Growing Companies ListEasily dissect the rankings to see how individual companies fared in the categories used to determine the list and gain insight on which performed best in generating revenues, profits, and stock returns. Also, a breakdown of industries on the list reveals which sectors are standing out—and which have receded.View here →

100 Fastest-Growing Companies: RELATED NEWS

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.