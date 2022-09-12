COVID-19 cut the U.S. labor force by an estimated half million workers in the first two and a half years of the pandemic—with a toll of about $62 billion in lost productivity each year, according to a report released Monday.

The annual cost to employers is about half that of diabetes and cancer individually, according to the study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found.

Among the paper’s other findings: Workers who miss a week of work due to probable COVID are 7% less likely to be employed the following year.