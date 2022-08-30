Monkeypox may have just claimed its first victim in the U.S., Texas officials say

Texas health officials are seeking to determine if monkeypox led to the death of an adult in Harris County—the first such fatality in the U.S. if it’s confirmed.

“At this time, the patient’s cause of death is unknown,” county officials said in a statement. “Harris County Public Health is collaborating with partners to determine what role, if any, monkeypox may have played in this person’s death.”

An autopsy is underway, and results will be available in a few weeks, the county said. The person suffered from several serious illnesses and was “severely immunocompromised,” officials said.