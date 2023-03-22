The 10 best secured credit cards for March 2023

Credit cards are a valuable tool for building up a positive credit history and repairing any damage your past actions may have had on your credit score. The good news: there are certain credit cards you may qualify for even if you have bad credit. Enter: secured credit cards.

Secured cards are a type of credit card that have a lower barrier to entry because they require the cardholder to pay a security deposit that guarantees their line of credit. Because your lender has a financial cushion to fall back on in case you fail to make payments on your credit card, these credit cards usually have more lenient approval requirements.

If you’re looking for a card to help you build or repair your credit, we’ll help make the decision a little easier. The Fortune RecommendsTM editorial team reviewed close to 30 secured credit cards across various financial institutions. We weighed security deposits, annual fees, credit limits, rewards, and more. (Read our full methodology here.)

The top 10 secured credit cards*

*Last updated March 21, 2023

Not all secured credit cards are created equally. And, if you’re using a secured credit card to get your credit score back up to par, you’ll want to be extra selective about the tool you use to do that. Some cards have higher deposit requirements, more lucrative rewards, and extra fees you want to be mindful of when choosing a card to add to your wallet. (Note: rates, fees, and account requirements are up to date as of March 21, 2023, but are subject to change.)

1. Chime Credit Builder Visa Credit Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 0%

Security deposit: $0

Our verdict

Good for those who don’t want to be bound by minimum deposits. Chime’s Credit Builder credit card took the top spot on our list for having a $0 minimum, no annual fee, and 0% APR. If you’re working on repairing, this card doesn’t have strict approval requirements. In fact, Chime doesn’t require a credit check to apply, which means there won’t be a hard inquiry on your credit report. Chime also offers free credit scores and reports your credit activity to all three major credit bureaus.

2. First Tech Platinum Secured Mastercard®

Annual fee: $0

APR: 13.50%–18% variable APR

Security deposit: $500–$25,000

Our verdict

Good for those who have a hard time making on-time payments. First Tech’s secured credit card made our list for its lower APR, zero-dollar annual fee, and for having the lowest late payment fee on our list. A lower late payment fee could make this option a more attractive one for new-to-credit consumers who are working on establishing positive credit habits. Bonus: this is a rewards card, so not only will you build credit, but you’ll have the opportunity to earn 1 rewards point for every dollar spent on your everyday purchases.

3. First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 14.49% variable APR

Security deposit: $200–$2,000

Our verdict

Good for those with bad credit who are on the hunt for a low APR. The First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card made our list for having one of the lowest APRs on our list. At 14.49%, it’s almost 6% lower than the 20.40% average rate for most credit cards, according to the most recent figures from the Federal Reserve. What’s more—cardholders can earn 1% cash back Rewards on payment and manage transactions & rewards on-the-go with the First Progress Card Mobile App.

4. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 29.74% variable APR

Security deposit: $49, $99, or $200

Our verdict

Good for those who are okay with a lower credit limit. Capital One’s Platinum Secured Credit Card made our list for its relatively low minimum deposit and zero-dollar annual fee. And users can raise their initial credit line by depositing more than the minimum amount, but only up to $1,000 maximum. For users who are looking for a little more spending power, this card may not be the best option. But, if you use the card responsibly, you could get your deposit back and become eligible to upgrade to an unsecured credit card.

5. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 27.49% variable APR

Security deposit: $200–$5,000

Our verdict

Good for those who want a low annual fee and extensive rewards. Bank of America’s Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card took the fifth spot on our list for its zero-dollar annual fee, high credit limit, and rewards structure. This option gives cardholders the opportunity to choose how you want to earn rewards. You can earn 3% on the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale club purchases, and 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases. You can also access your FICO® Score for free, which is updated monthly, online or within your mobile banking app.

6. UNITY Visa® Secured Credit Card

Annual fee: $39

APR: 17.99% fixed APR

Minimum security deposit: $300–$10,000

Our verdict

Good for those who don’t mind a higher annual fee for a higher credit limit. The UNITY Visa® Secured Credit Card was the only credit card on our list that charged an annual fee. At $39, it’s still significantly lower than other, unsecured cards, but this is an expense to be aware of nonetheless. However, if you can look past the annual fee, this card offers the highest possible credit limit at $10,000 and a fixed rate APR which means that you get to avoid the uncertainty of fluctuating APRs in a high-inflation environment.

7. BankAmericard® Secured Credit Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 25.49% variable APR

Security deposit: $200–$5,000

Our verdict

Good for those who aren’t interested in the rewards game. The BankAmericard® Secured Credit Card has one of the highest possible credit limits on our list and doesn’t charge an annual fee. The one caveat: you won’t earn any rewards while using this card, so you won’t get to cash in on extra perks like cashback or rewards points. However, this card does come with other redeeming benefits like overdraft protection, free FICO scores, contactless chip technology, and more.

8. Discover It® Secured Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 27.49% variable APR

Security deposit: $200–$2,500

Our verdict

Good for those who value extra security perks. The Discover It® Secured Card made our list for its zero-dollar annual fee and higher credit limit compared to some of the other credit cards on our list. The APR on this credit card is on the higher end, but it does have an important added perk: a long list of security features. These features include online privacy protection that removes your personal information from websites that may sell your data, free Social Security number (SSN) alerts that will notify you if your SSN is found on the dark web, $0 fraud liability guarantee, and more.

9. Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 29.74% variable APR

Security deposit: $200–$1,000 to $3,000 (depending on your creditworthiness)

Our verdict

Good for those who want to avoid hidden fees. Capital One’s Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card carries a steep APY, so it’s important that you be diligent about making on-time payments. The upside: consumers have the opportunity to boost their spending power by making more than the minimum security deposit. Plus, this card doesn’t come with any foreign transaction fees, replacement card fees, or authorized user fees.

10. Credit One Bank® Secured Card

Annual fee: $0

APR: 28.24% variable APR

Security deposit: $200–$300

Our verdict

Good for those who don’t need a high credit limit. The Credit One Bank® Secured Card took the final spot on our list for its rewards structure and interest-earning security deposit. Cardholders can earn 1% cash back on gas and groceries as well as your monthly mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services. Bonus: your security deposit account also earns a competitive interest rate. This card does have a lower maximum credit limit compared to the other options on our list, but for new-to-credit consumers, this may be an option worth considering.

What to know about secured credit cards

A secured credit card is a credit card that requires the borrower to pay a deposit upfront to the issuer, which is held as collateral in case the borrower fails to make the monthly payments. In most cases, the security deposit is equal to the borrower’s initial line of credit. If you’re thinking of applying for a secured credit card, you should be aware that because the deposit amount also determines the credit limit, secured cards often have lower credit limits than unsecured cards.

Why might you consider a secured card? Well, you may have an easier time getting approved for a secured card than an unsecured card if you have less than stellar credit or no credit history at all. Lenders use your credit history as the basis for important lending decisions like whether or not to approve your future loan application, rental application, and more. Having access to credit through a secured credit card can help you get back on the right track, improve your score, and eventually qualify for an unsecured card.

Pros Can help you (re)build credit in as little as two months

Some issuers may allow you to “graduate” into an unsecured card after some time

Your deposit is refundable—so long as you repay your balance

Easier to qualify for those who struggle with credit Cons Requires an upfront cash deposit that will inform your credit limit

May charge you high fees and interest charges if you fail to make payments on time

Has a low credit limit compared to unsecured cards

Typically carries higher APRs

How to choose a secured credit card

There are many different factors you’ll want to consider when choosing a secured credit card. Some of the key information you should make sure to know about each card includes:

APR: If you have a hard time making on-time payments, you’ll want to know how that could impact you as far as interest payments are concerned. A higher APR means that you’ll pay more in interest over time if you carry a balance.

If you have a hard time making on-time payments, you’ll want to know how that could impact you as far as interest payments are concerned. A higher APR means that you’ll pay more in interest over time if you carry a balance. Annual fee: Many of the cards on our list do not charge an annual fee, but there are secured cards that do charge an annual fee for added perks or services. Make sure to weigh whether or not this extra cost is worth it to you.

Many of the cards on our list do not charge an annual fee, but there are secured cards that do charge an annual fee for added perks or services. Make sure to weigh whether or not this extra cost is worth it to you. Security deposit: Your security deposit is how much you need to pay your issuer at the start. This amount serves as your initial credit limit. While there are cards that offer opportunities to upgrade to an unsecured card or that may offer you a credit limit increase depending on your creditworthiness, it’s important to know how much you’ll need to get started and what that means for your spending power—at least in the short-term.

Your security deposit is how much you need to pay your issuer at the start. This amount serves as your initial credit limit. While there are cards that offer opportunities to upgrade to an unsecured card or that may offer you a credit limit increase depending on your creditworthiness, it’s important to know how much you’ll need to get started and what that means for your spending power—at least in the short-term. Reporting to credit bureaus: If the purpose of your secured card is to build or repair your credit, it’s crucial that the card and issuer you choose report your payment history to all three major credit reporting agencies (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion)—that way you can get credit for your positive money habits and improve your credit score.

Frequently asked questions

Do secured credit cards actually build credit?

Secured credit cards are easier to qualify for than unsecured credit cards because you are providing your lender with a security deposit. And, most credit card issuers that issue secured cards will report your payment history to the three major credit reporting agencies which may result in a boost to your credit score over time.

How much should I spend with a $200 credit limit?

Experts recommend that you keep your spending below 30% of your total available credit. If you are approved for a credit card with a $200 limit, you should aim to keep your total spending below $60 to maintain a favorable credit utilization ratio.

Can opening a secured credit card hurt your credit?

Yes. Opening a secured credit card can hurt your credit score if the credit card issuer runs a hard inquiry to approve your application. A hard inquiry or “hard pull” means that your credit card issuer wants to look at your credit file before approving your application for a new card. A hard inquiry will remain on your credit report for two years.

Our methodology

The Fortune RecommendsTM team analyzed 28 secured credit cards across various credit card issuers to come up the top picks available to you. Each card has its own unique eligibility requirements, rates, and fees—approval is dependent on several factors like your credit score and the information in your credit report, and will be determined by your credit card issuer.

Here are the key elements we ranked each credit card by: