American Express Green Card review: Valuable rewards for a modest fee

Why we like this card: The American Express® Green Card offers a valuable rewards structure on travel and dining expenses, as well as broad travel-related perks, with a mid-range annual fee.

Pros Extensive travel-related perks

Points are transferable

No foreign transaction fees Cons Annual fee

No intro APR

Must pay balance in full each month

American Express Green Card: Overview

APR

Intro: none

none Purchase: 20.99% to 28.99% Variable

20.99% to 28.99% Variable Cash advance: 29.99% Variable, plus fee of either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater

29.99% Variable, plus fee of either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater Penalty: 29.99% APR

Annual fee: $150

Foreign transaction fee: none

Late payment: up to $40

Pay over time: monthly fee up to 1.33%

The American Express Green Card offers a range of features and benefits that make it a compelling choice for those who want a versatile and rewarding credit card. Cardholders can maximize their spending on travel, dining, and more with up to 3x points back on purchases.

The American Express Green Card also offers several travel benefits, including up to $189 per calendar year in statement credits for CLEAR Plus, up to $100 in statement credits annually for lounge access, trip delay insurance, car rental coverage, and more. Additionally, the card offers no foreign transaction fees, making it a great choice for international travelers. Cardholders also receive access to the Global Assist Hotline, which provides assistance in case of emergencies while traveling abroad. Cardholders who take advantage of these benefits should receive far more value than they spend on the $150 annual fee.

To view rates and fees of the American Express® Green Card, see this page.

American Express Green Card: Rewards

The Green Card from American Express provides generous rewards points across several categories:

3x Membership Rewards® points on travel, including flights, hotels, vacation rentals, and more

3x Membership Rewards® points on transit, including trains, buses, ferries, subway, and more.

3x Membership Rewards® points on dining worldwide, as well as takeout and delivery in the U.S.

1x Membership Rewards® points on all other purchases

Additionally, new cardmembers can earn 60,000 membership rewards points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. As an added bonus, you can also earn 20% back on eligible travel and transit purchases made during the first six months of card membership (up to $200 back) in the form of a statement credit.

How to redeem American Express Green Card membership points

Once you’ve earned membership points on your Gold Card spending, American Express provides a number of ways to use them. Keep in mind that the value of your points will vary depending how you redeem them. In general, points are worth 0.5 cents to 1 cent each.

Book or upgrade travel

To get the most value out of your membership points, use them to book flights, reserve hotels, or redeem for upgrades (when available) through the American Express website or directly with travel partners.

Transfer your points to partners

One of the perks of earning membership points with American Express is that you can transfer them to other airline and hotel frequent traveler loyalty programs. These include Air Canada, Emirates, JetBlue, and more.

Pay with points

Another option is to use your points as payment when checking out at 15 different online retailers. You can also pay with points when checking out through PayPal, essentially allowing you to use points at millions of online stores around the world.

Cover your charges

Certain charges on your card are eligible to be paid off via points. Simply request a statement credit equal to one or more eligible charges on your monthly statement. Note that you need a minimum of 1,000 points to use this option.

Redeem for gift cards

Finally, it’s possible to redeem membership points for gift cards at a number of retail, dining, air, and lodging companies. These include Amazon, Hotels.com, Ticketmaster, and more.

Additional benefits

$189 CLEAR Plus credit: Get up to $189 per year in statement credits when you pay for a CLEAR Plus membership with your card.

Get up to $189 per year in statement credits when you pay for a CLEAR Plus membership with your card. $100 credit for lounge access: If you use your Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy, you can receive up to $100 in statement credits per year.

If you use your Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy, you can receive up to $100 in statement credits per year. Trip delay insurance: By paying for a round trip with your card, delays of more than 12 hours for covered reasons may qualify for reimbursement of up to $300 per trip. A maximum of two claims are allowed per eligible account, per 12 consecutive month period.

By paying for a round trip with your card, delays of more than 12 hours for covered reasons may qualify for reimbursement of up to $300 per trip. A maximum of two claims are allowed per eligible account, per 12 consecutive month period. Car rental loss and damage insurance: Use your card to reserve and pay for the entire rental, plus decline the collision damage waiver (CDW) at the rental counter, and you can be covered for damage to or theft of a rental vehicle.

Use your card to reserve and pay for the entire rental, plus decline the collision damage waiver (CDW) at the rental counter, and you can be covered for damage to or theft of a rental vehicle. Baggage insurance plan: You’ll be covered up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage, in excess of coverage provided by the carrier, if your baggage is lost, damaged, or stolen. You must purchase the entire fare for a common carrier vehicle ticket (e.g. plane, train, ship, or bus) with your card.

You’ll be covered up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage, in excess of coverage provided by the carrier, if your baggage is lost, damaged, or stolen. You must purchase the entire fare for a common carrier vehicle ticket (e.g. plane, train, ship, or bus) with your card. Global Assist Hotline: You may be eligible for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services when you travel more than 100 miles from home.

You may be eligible for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services when you travel more than 100 miles from home. ShopRunner: Get free, two-day shipping on eligible items with ShopRunner when you enroll in complimentary membership

Get free, two-day shipping on eligible items with ShopRunner when you enroll in complimentary membership Purchase protection: Eligible purchases that you pay for with your Green Card are protected for up to 90 days from the purchase date, up to $1,000 per occurrence and $50,000 per calendar year.

Eligible purchases that you pay for with your Green Card are protected for up to 90 days from the purchase date, up to $1,000 per occurrence and $50,000 per calendar year. Extended warranty: Get up to one extra year added to the original manufacturer’s warranty on warranties of five years or less when you use your card to make a covered purchase.

Is the American Express Green Card right for you?

American Express offers several travel rewards cards with varying levels of rewards, benefits, and costs. Overall, the American Express Green Card is a good choice if you travel regularly throughout the year, but not extensively to the point that it would warrant paying the higher annual fee on a luxury card.

Credit cards similar to the American Express Green Card

With so many travel cards on the market, deciding which one is right for you takes some time and research. Before settling on the Amex Green Card, consider these close alternatives.

Capital One Venture Rewards Card vs. American Express Green Card

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is another strong option to consider if you’re looking for a travel card with transferable points and a modest annual fee. The Venture card offers up to 5x miles per dollar on certain travel-related purchases with the opportunity to earn 75,000 miles as a welcome bonus when you meet spending requirements. It also offers travel perks similar to the Green Card, such as an annual statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

American Express Gold Card vs. American Express Green Card

Both the American Express® Gold Card and Green Card are mid-tier rewards cards offered by American Express. The Gold Card, however, is geared more toward foodies, with 4x points back on purchases at restaurants, food delivery, and grocery stores, as well as yearly statement credits for dining purchases. The Gold Card’s annual fee is a bit higher at $250 per year.

Frequently asked questions

Is the Amex Green Card better than Gold?

Which card is better depends on your spending habits. The Green Card is designed to reward frequent travelers, while the Gold Card is better suited for those who spend a lot on travel and food purchases.

Do you have to pay off the American Express Green Card every month?

The Amex Green Card allows you to carry a balance with interest on certain eligible purchases. However, you must pay the balance in full on purchases that don’t qualify for the Pay Over Time feature.

Can you upgrade Amex Green to Platinum?

If you want the opportunity to earn greater rewards and enjoy even more travel benefits, it’s possible to upgrade your Green Card to the The Platinum Card® from American Express. American Express may reach out with upgrade offers from time to time, or you can request one directly by contacting the issuer.

Please note that card details are accurate as of the publish date, but are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the issuer. Please contact the card issuer to verify rates, fees, and benefits before applying.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions, and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.