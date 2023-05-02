Want to work from home? These 9 jobs pay $95,000 or more

For many employees who previously commuted to work, the COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opener. Many found that their quality of life was better when they worked remotely from home instead of heading into an office every day.

Employers have been taking note. “While some companies are kind of pushing the return to work, there are lots of companies out there that are saying, ‘No, you’ve been just as productive and we’re going to keep working remote,'” says Monique Mollere, senior vice president at staffing firm Talascend.

Additionally, employers are competing fiercely for skilled professionals in high-demand industries such as AI and engineering. They may allow working from home as an added benefit if that’s what it takes to hire the right person.

Companies tend to pay remote hires well in positions that help them bring in new customers or make their operations more profitable. “They are investing…in jobs that will deliver growth on the top line or will deliver growth through cost-cutting on the bottom line,” says Amy Feind Reeves, founder and CEO of JobCoachAmy.

9 work-from-home jobs that pay $95,000 and up

If you’re looking for a job that allows you to work from home—and pays a competitive salary—consider one of the following roles.

1. Data scientist

Median pay: $100,910*

$100,910* Education required: Bachelor’s degree in a field such as mathematics, statistics or computer science

Bachelor’s degree in a field such as mathematics, statistics or computer science Experience required: Depending on the employer, industry-specific experience might be needed

Depending on the employer, industry-specific experience might be needed Projected 10-year job growth: 36% (much faster than average)

Data scientists explore and analyze data, as well as organize it into useful formats and apply statistical techniques to extract insights. They also share reports, summaries, and visual presentations with decision-makers in their companies. Data scientists serve as a resource for their colleagues, but they typically don’t need to collaborate face-to-face for their primary tasks, which makes their job well-suited for remote work.

2. Mechanical engineer

Median pay: $95,300*

$95,300* Education required: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering Experience required: At least four years; specialized licensing may be required for leadership positions

At least four years; specialized licensing may be required for leadership positions Projected 10-year job growth: 2% (slower than average)

Mechanical engineers design devices and systems that generate or use power. They may research technical problems, create prototypes, and troubleshoot machines. Mechanical engineers work in a variety of sectors, including energy, transportation, aerospace, manufacturing, and medicine. Because mechanical engineers use software to build designs and run simulations, they can often work from home and collaborate virtually with other members of their teams.

3. Software developer

Median pay: $109,020*

$109,020* Education required: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related subject—some employers may require a master’s degree as well

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related subject—some employers may require a master’s degree as well Experience required: None

None Projected 10-year job growth: 25% (much faster than average)

Software developers build computer programs, apps, databases, or computer systems. They test software and ensure it functions as intended. They may work for companies that sell software programs, but they can also find jobs in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and aerospace.

4. Sales manager

Median pay: $127,490*

$127,490* Education required: Bachelor’s degree with coursework in business, management, or finance

Bachelor’s degree with coursework in business, management, or finance Experience required: One to five years of sales experience

One to five years of sales experience Projected 10-year job growth: 5% (as fast as average)

Sales managers reach out to prospects and sell products or services. They may support existing customers and liaise with the product development team. They also analyze sales, create business plans, and supervise other salespeople. The most lucrative positions often involve selling to other businesses in hot fields such as software or green energy.

5. Human resources manager

Median pay: $126,230*

$126,230* Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree Experience required: Five years of experience as a human resources specialist or related role

Five years of experience as a human resources specialist or related role Projected 10-year job growth: 7% (as fast as average)

Human resources managers help companies grow and organize their workforces. Some HR functions, such as conducting performance evaluations and disciplining employees, usually need to happen in person. However, managers who focus on recruiting talent, interviewing candidates, and evaluating job applications can often work from home and connect with candidates by phone or video chat.

6. Information security analyst

Median pay: $102,600*

$102,600* Education required: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or mathematics

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or mathematics Experience required: Less than five years of experience in a related role, such as a network administrator

Less than five years of experience in a related role, such as a network administrator Projected 10-year job growth: 35% (much faster than average)

Information security analysts use software tools to help keep a company’s data secure. They watch out for threats, patch weaknesses in computer systems, and investigate cyberattacks. They also pull data and create reports to share with their company’s decision makers.

7. Marketing manager

Median pay: $133,380*

$133,380* Education required: Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or a similar field

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or a similar field Experience required: Experience in marketing, sales, or public relations

Experience in marketing, sales, or public relations Projected 10-year job growth: 10% (Faster than average)

Marketing managers craft marketing campaigns and develop promotional materials. They oversee marketing budgets and determine which channels to target, as well as monitor the progress of campaigns, adjusting them as needed to generate more sales. Roles that are heavy on marketing analytics or social media management are more likely to be remote.

8. Financial analyst

Median pay: $95,570*

$95,570* Education required: Bachelor’s degree in business

Bachelor’s degree in business Experience required: None

None Projected 10-year job growth: 9% (faster than average)

Financial analysts help companies make sense of financial data. They track trends in the economy, monitor investment performance, and analyze the profit potential of new initiatives. Financial analysts who compile data and generate reports for their colleagues may be able to work from wherever they have internet access.

9. Project manager

Median pay: $94,500*

$94,500* Education required: Bachelor’s degree in business or a technical field

Bachelor’s degree in business or a technical field Experience required: Depending on the employer, candidates may need experience in business analytics or a similar role

Depending on the employer, candidates may need experience in business analytics or a similar role Projected 10-year job growth: 7% (as fast as average)

Project managers interface with customers to learn about their needs and set goals for a project. They monitor project timelines, coordinate talent to work on tasks, and make sure the project stays on track. Project managers are more likely to be allowed to do their jobs from home in tech-heavy fields such as engineering, fintech, or software development, where employees can work on computers most of the time and collaborate over tools such as Slack or Teams.

The takeaway

There are many well-paying remote jobs out there, but it’s always important to do your research and verify that a company is legitimate before applying for a remote position. “The first thing that I would do is to make sure that the company has a website,” says Nancy Drees, founder of Vacaré Group, a talent acquisition consulting company. “If they don’t have a website, then don’t even pursue it.” You can also check LinkedIn and employee reviews sites to make sure the company is an established employer with a good reputation.

Reeves adds that it’s also a good idea to email the company and ask for more details about the job. Confirm that it’s a fully remote role, and try to find out the salary range and what the work entails. “If you don’t get any more information, they’re not really hiring that urgently or hiring for something that’s legitimate,” she says.

*Median salaries based on 2021 numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics