Vio Bank is an entirely online bank and a division of MidFirst Bank, which is the largest privately held bank in the United States. Vio’s products include a savings account, money market account, and certificates of deposit (CDs) that range from six months to ten years.

All rates and fees are current as of April 26, 2023, and are subject to change.

Vio Bank offerings

Vio Bank offers an online savings account, a money market account, and various CD terms to choose from. It does not currently offer a checking account option.

Checking and savings accounts

Online Savings Account Minimum opening deposit: $100 Withdrawal limit: Six free withdrawals per monthly statement cycle APY: 1.10% Fees: Monthly fee: $0 Paper statement fee: $5 Stop payment charge (check or ACH): $30 Incoming domestic wire: $0 International wire: $0 Outgoing domestic wire: $30 Additional statement request: $2 Copies: $1 per document Research requests: $40 per hour Verification of deposit account: $15



Money market accounts

Cornerstone Money Market Account Minimum opening deposit: $100 Withdrawal limit: Six free withdrawals per monthly statement cycle APY: 4.77% Fees: Monthly fee: $0 Paper statement fee: $5 Stop payment charge (check or ACH): $30 Incoming domestic wire: $0 International wire: $0 Outgoing domestic wire: $30 Additional statement request: $2 Copies: $1 per document Research requests: $40 per hour Verification of deposit account: $15 Compounding frequency: Interest is compounded daily



Certificates of deposit

Online certificate of deposit Minimum opening deposit: $500 APY: 6-month CD: 5.00% 9-month CD: 4.75% 12-month CD: 4.65% 18-month CD: 4.50% 24-month CD: 3.50% 36-month CD: 3.50% 48-month CD: 2.75% 60-month CD: 2.75% 84-month CD: 2.75% 120-month CD: 2.75% Early withdrawal penalty: The withdrawal penalty will depend on your term 7-31 days: All of the interest earned 32 days to 12 months: 1% of the amount withdrawn, plus a $25 fee Greater than 12 months: 3% of the amount withdrawn, plus a $25 fee



Other services Vio Bank offers

In addition to its deposit accounts, Vio bank offers:

Savings calculators and educational resources: The bank’s website offers a suite of educational articles on saving and investing, as well as calculators for determining compound interest gains, savings goals, and more.

The Vio Bank platform and customer support

Vio Bank customers can access their accounts via mobile app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play and has a 3-star rating. Customers can use the app to view account balances, transfer funds between linked accounts, search transaction history, and more.

For account holders who need assistance, Vio’s customer service representatives are available via phone from 7:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday; 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST on Saturday; and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST on Sunday. Representatives can also be reached via chat on the bank’s website.

Pros and cons of Vio Bank

If you’re considering banking with Vio, here are a few of the major pros and cons to be aware of.

Pros Competitive CD and money market APYs. Vio Bank’s CD and money market APYs are above 4% (for most terms). This is significantly higher than national averages and on par with some of the most competitive APYs offered by major banks.

Vio Bank’s CD and money market APYs are above 4% (for most terms). This is significantly higher than national averages and on par with some of the most competitive APYs offered by major banks. Wide range of CD terms. Vio Bank’s CD terms range from six months to ten years, which gives savers the opportunity to choose a term that aligns with their savings goals. Cons Higher minimum balance requirement for deposit accounts. Vio’s accounts require a minimum $100 deposit—some accounts even require $500 to get started. For new savers, this could pose a challenge.

Vio’s accounts require a minimum $100 deposit—some accounts even require $500 to get started. For new savers, this could pose a challenge. Not the most competitive savings APY. Vio’s savings account currently offers a 1.10% APY, which is almost three times the national average but still not as high as other accounts on the market.

Frequently asked questions

Where is Vio Bank headquartered?

Vio Bank is owned by MidFirst Bank which is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

What is the interest rate for a savings account at Vio Bank?

Vio Bank’s online savings account currently offers a 1.10% APY.

Does Vio Bank have a minimum balance requirement?

Vio Bank does not have a minimum balance requirement, but it does have a minimum opening deposit of $100–$500 to get started and open an account.