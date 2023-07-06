State Bank of Texas Review 2023: A family-owned financial institution serving the hospitality industry

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, State Bank of Texas is a privately held, independent community bank. It serves a unique niche in the banking industry as the country’s largest lender to the hospitality industry.

Over the past decade, the bank has acquired Millennium State Bank of Texas, National Republic Bank of Chicago, and Seaway Bank, making it the largest Indian-American owned bank in the United States. It offers several branches located throughout Texas, as well as Chicago, Illinois.

All rates and fees are current as of July 5, 2023 and are subject to change.

State Bank of Texas offerings

State Bank of Texas offers many types of deposit accounts to help both personal banking and business customers manage their money, including checking, savings, money market, and CD accounts,

Checking and savings accounts

The bank currently offers several checking account options. Though there are no free checking accounts at this time, the monthly fees can be waived by meeting certain requirements. There is also one traditional savings account available.

Personal Checking Minimum opening deposit: $100 Minimum balance: $800 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $10 if minimum balance is not maintained

Hospitality Checking Minimum opening deposit: $500 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: None

Basic Business Checking Minimum opening deposit: $500 Minimum balance: $5,000 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $15 if minimum balance is not maintained

Business Checking Minimum opening deposit: $500 Minimum balance: Varies Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $15 if minimum balance is not maintained

Business NOW Checking APY: Minimum opening deposit: $100,000 Minimum balance: $25,000 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $20 if minimum balance is not maintained

Savings APY: 0.02% Minimum opening deposit: $100 Minimum balance: $200 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $7 if minimum balance is not maintained Monthly withdrawal fee: $1 for each additional debit beyond 6 pre-authorized transfers or withdrawals within a statement cycle



Money market accounts

The State Bank of Texas doesn’t have a high-yield savings account. However, it does provide two money market account options for customers who want to grow their savings by keeping larger balances on deposit.

Money Market APY: Tiered Minimum opening deposit: $1,000 Minimum balance: $2,500 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $25 if minimum balance is not maintained Monthly withdrawal fee: $25 for each additional debit beyond 6 pre-authorized transfers or withdrawals within a statement cycle

Jumbo Money Market APY: 5.22% Minimum opening deposit: $10,000 Minimum balance: $25,000 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $20 if minimum balance is not maintained Monthly withdrawal fee: $25 for each additional debit beyond 6 pre-authorized transfers or withdrawals within a statement cycle



Certificates of deposit

State Bank of Texas currently offers a certificate of deposit with a 12-month term. The interest rate is comparable to some of the top CD rates available today, although the minimum opening deposit is quite high.

12-month CD APY: 5.35% Minimum opening deposit: $100,000 Fees: Early withdrawal fee: Contact bank



Other services State Bank of Texas offers

In addition to deposit accounts, the State Bank of Texas also provides several business banking services:

Hospitality lending: Loan amounts can vary from $100,000 to $25 million, and terms range from one year to 25 years with balloon payments.

Loan amounts can vary from $100,000 to $25 million, and terms range from one year to 25 years with balloon payments. Money service business accounts: These are designed to meet the needs of Money Service Business (MSB) customers.

These are designed to meet the needs of Money Service Business (MSB) customers. Treasury services: Tools needed to grow your business and meet your company’s financial goals, including remote deposit capture, business debit cards, and more.

The State Bank of Texas platform and customer support

Enrolling in the State Bank of Texas online banking is free. The bank employs top security measures to keep your information protected. Additionally, there is a mobile app that allows you to check balances, pay bills, deposit checks and more, which boasts a 5-star rating in the Apple store. (There is also a separate Apple or Android app for business customers.)

Customer service can be reached by calling 1-972-252-6000 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT, or by submitting the online contact form.

Pros and cons of State Bank of Texas

There are many banks located in Texas. If you’re considering becoming a customer of the State Bank of Texas, consider these pros and cons first.

Pros Many checking account options

Competitive money market and CD rates Cons No high-yield checking or savings accounts

Limited CD terms

Most accounts come with monthly fees

Frequently asked questions

Is State Bank of Texas a legitimate bank?

Yes, the State Bank of Texas is a financially sound bank that’s been operating for more than 30 years. It’s FDIC-insured and the bank’s FDIC number is 27074.

How big is State Bank of Texas?

State Bank of Texas is the 50th largest bank in the state of Texas, as well as the 535th largest bank in the nation.

Who owns the State Bank of Texas?

State Bank of Texas is a family-owned bank. The Patel family own and run State Bank of Texas, which is focused on lending to Indian and Indian-American hoteliers.