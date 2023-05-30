SoFi is an online bank headquartered in San Francisco that offers checking, savings, investing products, and more. SoFi customers have access to a network of more than 55,000 ATMs nationwide. Customers can pay bills, find ATMs, send money, make mobile deposits, and more via SoFi’s website and mobile app.

All rates and fees are current as of May 26, 2023, and are subject to change.

SoFi offerings

While SoFi does not have a wide selection of accounts, it does offer an online bank account with competitive checking and savings APYs.

Checking and savings accounts

SoFi online bank account Monthly fee: $0 APY: 1.20% on checking balances 4.20% on savings vaults Overdraft fee: $0 Rewards: Up to 15% cash back at local establishments when you pay with your SoFi debit card. Bonus: Through the end of 2023, the bank is currently offering up to $250 for customers with qualifying direct deposits. If you deposit $5,000 or more, you’ll qualify for the full $250. For direct deposits between $1,000 and $4,999.99, you’ll receive a $50 bonus. You can expect to receive payment within seven business days following the 25-day evaluation period.



Other services SoFi offers

SoFi offers a number of financial services for personal customers and business owners, including:

SoFi invest: SoFi users can trade stocks and ETFs, invest in crypto, and more directly within the SoFI app with no commissions.

SoFi users can trade stocks and ETFs, invest in crypto, and more directly within the SoFI app with no commissions. Student loan refinancing: SoFi’s student loan refinancing loans offer competitive fixed rates starting at 4.99% and zero fees.

SoFi’s student loan refinancing loans offer competitive fixed rates starting at 4.99% and zero fees. Private student loans: SoFi’s private student loan offerings include MBA loans, law school loans, undergraduate loans, parent loans, and more.

SoFi’s private student loan offerings include MBA loans, law school loans, undergraduate loans, parent loans, and more. Personal loans: Consumers who are on the hunt for a personal loan can apply for a SoFi loan directly online and potentially qualify for anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000.

Consumers who are on the hunt for a personal loan can apply for a SoFi loan directly online and potentially qualify for anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000. Mortgage loans: SoFi’s mortgage loans offer low down payment options, low rates, and flexible repayment terms ranging from 10–30 years.

SoFi’s mortgage loans offer low down payment options, low rates, and flexible repayment terms ranging from 10–30 years. Auto loan refinancing: SoFi customers can compare auto refinancing rates from a network of top lenders and submit an application without any fees or obligation.

SoFi customers can compare auto refinancing rates from a network of top lenders and submit an application without any fees or obligation. Credit cards: The SoFi credit card offers unlimited 2% cash back rewards on every purchase and no annual fee.

The SoFi credit card offers unlimited 2% cash back rewards on every purchase and no annual fee. Insurance products: SoFi offers auto, life, homeowners, and renters insurance, as well as a newly added cyber insurance which offers up to up to $10,000 in coverage to protect yourself against incidents of identity theft, cyber extortion, and more.

SoFi offers auto, life, homeowners, and renters insurance, as well as a newly added cyber insurance which offers up to up to $10,000 in coverage to protect yourself against incidents of identity theft, cyber extortion, and more. Estate planning: For consumers who hope to create a plan for their financial future can do so online thanks to SoFi’s partnership with Trust & Will. SoFi members get 15% off select services.

For consumers who hope to create a plan for their financial future can do so online thanks to SoFi’s partnership with Trust & Will. SoFi members get 15% off select services. Financial insights: Credit monitoring services, budgeting tools, investment trackers, and more are all available on SoFi’s platform.

Credit monitoring services, budgeting tools, investment trackers, and more are all available on SoFi’s platform. Business financing and solutions: SoFi offers small business financing, as well as tools to help businesses better support their employees.

The SoFi platform and customer support

Customers can request assistance 24/7 by reaching out to SoFi via phone, chat, email, and even sending general questions to the Twitter account at @SoFiSupport. This bank offers both online and mobile banking platforms, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app currently has an average rating of 4.4 on both digital storefronts.

Pros and cons of SoFi

If you’re considering banking with SoFi, here are a few of the major perks and drawbacks to note:

Pros No monthly account fees: Unlike other financial institutions, SoFi customers are not responsible for any monthly account fees or service changes.

Unlike other financial institutions, SoFi customers are not responsible for any monthly account fees or service changes. Competitive account APYs: Customers can currently earn up to a 4.20% APY on their combined checking and savings balance. Cons Fees for cash deposits: You may pay a fee for making cash deposits at an out-of-network ATM.

You may pay a fee for making cash deposits at an out-of-network ATM. Limited bank account options: As far as bank account options go, SoFi currently offers an online bank account, but does not offer other types of accounts like a money market account or CD.

Frequently asked questions

Is SoFi a real bank?

Yes. SoFi is an FDIC insured, nationally chartered bank.

Does Zelle work with SoFi?

Zelle is not available directly in the SoFi app, but you can link your SoFi debit card to your Zelle account.

Does SoFi have a minimum balance requirement?

SoFi does not have any minimum balance requirements.