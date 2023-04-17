Primis Bank is a tech-first financial institution with all of the security and insurance of a big bank and the digital-first approach of a tech company. It currently offers a personal checking account, savings account, and CDs, as well as business checking and savings options. You can also apply for a mortgage or personal loan through Primis.

Primis is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and has 11 office locations throughout the U.S., although customers can open an account from wherever they’re located in the U.S. and can opt to bank online. It’s important to note that certain account offerings are not available in select U.S. territories.

All rates and fees are current as of April 14, 2023, and are subject to change.

Primis Bank offerings

While Primis does not have a wide selection of accounts, it does offer two checking accounts and a high-yield savings account.

Checking accounts

Primis Perks Checking APY: 0% Minimum deposit: $1 Fees: ATM fee: $0 Overdraft fee: Incoming wires and check images: $0 Rewards: With the Primis Perks Checking account you can earn 50 cents per eligible purchase made using your debit card

Primis Premium Checking APY: 4.35% Minimum deposit: $1 Fees: ATM fee: $0 Overdraft fee: Incoming wires and check images: $0 Cashier’s checks Stop payments: $0 NSF fee: $0



High-yield savings account

Primis offers one high-yield savings account that boasts an APY over 11 times the national average.

Primis Savings APY: 4.35% Minimum deposit: $1 Fees: Service fee: $0 Incoming wire: $0 Compounding frequency: Monthly



Certificates of deposit

Primis Bank offers a wide selection of certificate of deposit (CD) terms for savers with short and long-term goals. The current account APYs are not as high as some competitors, but they are still higher than the national average.

Primis Bank Consumer CDs APY: 6-month CD APY: 1.00% 12-month CD APY: 1.50% 18-month CD APY: 1.55% 24-month CD APY: 1.70% 36-month CD APY: 1.80% 48-month CD APY: 1.80% 60-month CD APY: 1.80% 72-month CD APY: 1.60% Minimum opening deposit: $250



Other services Primis Bank offers

Apart from Primis’ personal checking and savings accounts and CDs, customers can also take advantage of a host of other products, including:

Business checking and savings accounts: Primis offers business accounts for U.S.-based businesses who meet certain eligibility requirements.

Primis offers business accounts for U.S.-based businesses who meet certain eligibility requirements. Lending services: Primis customers can apply for mortgage loans, personal loans, and business loans, as well as a business line of credit or home equity line of credit (HELOC).

Primis customers can apply for mortgage loans, personal loans, and business loans, as well as a business line of credit or home equity line of credit (HELOC). Credit cards: Primis offers a number of rewards credit cards for personal use, as well as a business credit card.

The Primis Bank platform and customer support

Primis Bank offers both online and mobile banking and has a 4.9 rating on the Apple app store and 3.9 stars on Google Play.

Customers who bank with Primis will also have 24/7 access to representatives via phone at 833-477-4647. You can also reach Primis by sending an email to the customer service department at customercarecenter@primisbank.com, or writing to a representative via Primis’ live chat feature on the website.

Pros and cons of Primis Bank

If you’re considering banking with Primis, here are a few of the major perks and drawbacks to note:

Pros Cons 24/7 customer service Average CD APYs Low account minimums Limited product offerings

Pros 24/7 customer service: Primis Bank currently offers 24/7 customer service by calling the bank’s telephone number or reaching out via live chat.

Primis Bank currently offers 24/7 customer service by calling the bank’s telephone number or reaching out via live chat. Low account minimums: Primis’ checking and savings accounts only require a $1 deposit to get started, while its CDs require $250—significantly lower than other banks and credit unions. Cons Average CD APYs: The current APYs on Primis Bank’s CDs range from 1.00% to 1.80%. These APYs are slightly higher than national averages, but are not as competitive as CD APYs offered by other financial institutions.

The current APYs on Primis Bank’s CDs range from 1.00% to 1.80%. These APYs are slightly higher than national averages, but are not as competitive as CD APYs offered by other financial institutions. Limited product offerings: Primis’ account offerings are low-cost and accessible for most consumers, however, if you’re the kind of consumer who wants accounts with more features or a greater product selection, this may not be the right bank for you.

Frequently asked questions

Does Primis Bank use Zelle?

Yes. Primis customers can send and receive money using Zelle.

Is Primis Bank FDIC-insured?

Primis is FDIC-insured, meaning that your deposits are protected up to $250,000.

Does Primis Bank charge ATM fees?

Primis Bank does not charge any ATM fees for transactions made at in-network ATMs. Fees for ATM transactions at foreign (non-Primis) ATMs will be refunded to your account the business day your statement cycle ends.