NASA Federal Credit Review 2023: Many account options with modest rates

Founded in 1949, NASA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution that was initially set up to provide services for employees of NASA, but has since expanded to include a variety of members from diverse industries.

NASA Federal Credit Union operates multiple branches across Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, serving its members with a broad range of financial products and services. Members can also access thousands of surcharge-free ATMs across the country via the Allpoint network.

All rates and fees are current as of June 20, 2023 and are subject to change.

NASA Federal Credit Union offerings

If you’re looking for a new deposit account to manage and grow your money, NASA Federal Credit Union has many options, ranging from checking, savings, money market, CDs, and more.

Checking and savings accounts

NASA Federal Credit Union offers multiple checking accounts, as well as a share savings account. All checking accounts earn rewards on debit card purchases (up to $250 per year) and allow account holders to access direct deposits up to two days earlier with EarlyAccess Payroll. One insufficient funds fee can be waived per year.

Premier Checking Account Minimum balance: None Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $7 (waived with Silver, Gold or Platinum Membership Rewards) ATM fee: Platinum Rewards: No Charge Gold/Silver Rewards: 6 No Charge/month, $1.00 each thereafter Bronze Rewards: 3 No Charge/month, $1.00 each thereafter Overdraft fee: $32

Premier eChecking Account Minimum balance: None Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $8 (waived with with recurring direct deposit or active bill pay and enrollment in eStatements) ATM fee: Platinum Rewards: No Charge Gold/Silver Rewards: 6 No Charge/month, $1.00 each thereafter Bronze Rewards: 3 No Charge/month, $1.00 each thereafter Overdraft fee: $32

Premier Preferred Checking Account APY: 1.00% Minimum balance: None Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $9 (waived with Platinum Membership Rewards. For Gold, Silver and Bronze Rewards: $0 with average daily balance of $2,500 or more) ATM fee: Platinum Rewards: No Charge Gold/Silver Rewards: 6 No Charge/month, $1.00 each thereafter Bronze Rewards: 3 No Charge/month, $1.00 each thereafter Overdraft fee: $32

Prime Savings Account APY: 0.10% Minimum balance: $5



Money market accounts

NASA Federal Credit Union has a few different money market accounts to meet the diverse needs of its members. Dividends are compounded and credited monthly.

Premier Money Market APY: 1.50% Minimum opening balance: $10,000 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $10 if daily balance for the month is less than $10,000

Premier Advantage Money Market APY: Balance of $0 to $49,999.99: 1.40% Balance of $50,000 to $99,999.99: 1.60% Balance of $100,000 and up: 1.70% Minimum opening balance: $25,000 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $10 if daily balance for the month is less than $10,000

Premier Plus Money Market (PMMA) APY: 1.55% Minimum opening balance: $40,000 Fees: Monthly maintenance fee: $10 if daily balance for the month is less than $10,000



Certificates of deposit

The credit union also offers share certificates (also known as CDs) with terms ranging from 6 to 60 months. The interest rates are comparable to some of the best CD rates available today.

CDs 6-month: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.80% APY 9-month: $10,000 minimum deposit, 5.65% APY 12-month: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.75% APY 12-month Early Savers: $50 minimum deposit, 4.75% APY 12-month Add-On: $250 minimum deposit, 4.65% APY 15-month: $10,000 minimum deposit, 5.45% APY 24-month: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.60% APY 24-month Bump Rate: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.50% APY 36-month: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.45% APY 36-month Bump Rate: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.35% APY 48-month: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.2% APY 49-month: $10,000 minimum deposit, 4.85% APY 60-month: $1,000 minimum deposit, 4.25% APY



Other services NASA Federal Credit Union offers

In addition to deposit accounts for consumers, NASA Federal Credit Union also offers a number of commercial banking products and services:

Mortgage loans, including home equity loans

Vehicle loans, including RV loans

Personal loans up to $30,000 with rates as low as 10.09% APR

Credit cards that offer cash-back rewards

Student loans with competitive interest rates, flexible repayment terms, and no origination fees

Financial planning services

Business services

The NASA Federal Credit Union platform and customer support

For members who want to manage their accounts online, the credit union offers eBranch Online Banking, where you can view statements, send messages, view your credit score, and more. NASA FCU also has a mobile app. However, it only has a 1.5 star rating on the Apple store, and 2.2 star rating on Google Play.

To get in touch with a customer service representative, call their toll-free number 1-888-NASA-FCU (1-888-627-2328). Agents are available 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday and 9:00 am to 2:00 pm ET on Saturday. You can also email the credit union at support@nasafcu.com with general inquiries; for specific account questions, submit an online support request form or send a message through the online banking platform or mobile app.

Pros and cons of NASA Federal Credit Union

When joining a credit union, it’s important to consider the features and benefits that are most important to you. These are the major pros and cons of holding an account with NASA FCU:

Pros Competitive CD rates

Debit purchases earn cash back Cons No high-yield savings account

Low yields on all other deposit accounts

Frequently asked questions

Can anyone join NASA Federal Credit Union?

No, membership with NASA FCU is not open to everyone. However, you can qualify for membership if one of the following applies to you:

You’re an employee or retiree of NASA Headquarters, any NASA center or facility, or National Academy of Sciences (NAS)

You are an employee or member of the 900 NASA Federal Credit Union partner companies or associations

You are a relative or household member of a current NASA Federal Credit Union member

If none of these situations apply to you, NASA FCU will provide a complimentary one-year affiliated membership to the National Space Society (NSS), which entitles you to full NASA Federal membership benefits.

Is NASA credit union insured?

Yes, NASA Federal Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union and is regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), meaning deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF) up to $250,000 per individual depositor.

How much can you withdraw from a NASA Federal Credit Union ATM?

NASA FCU limits cash withdrawals at ATMs to $500 each 24-hour period. Keep in mind that the credit union or the ATM owner may set additional limits on the amount of cash you can withdraw in one transaction or within a specific time period.