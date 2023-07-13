Mountain America Credit Union Review 2023: A wide variety of deposit accounts to meet members’ needs

Founded in the mid-1930s, Mountain America Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union. It’s the 10th largest credit union in the U.S and second largest in Utah with more than $17 billion in assets.

It has more than 100 branch locations throughout Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, as well as an extensive network of more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs spanning much of the Intermountain West. Most branches are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Some branches are open only in the drive-through from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and others are open in the lobby and drive-through from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All branches are closed Sunday.

Mountain America Credit Union offerings

Mountain America Credit Union offers many types of deposit accounts to help members manage their money, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit (CDs).

Checking and savings accounts

Mountain America Credit Union has two checking account options, including a free checking account and one that earns rewards. There are also several savings accounts.

MyStyle Checking Minimum balance to waive fee: $10,000 Fees: Overdraft fee: $25 Monthly maintenance fee: $7 (can be waived by meeting certain requirements)

MyFree Checking Fees: Overdraft fee: $25 Monthly maintenance fee: None

Traditional Savings APY: 0.05% Minimum opening deposit: $1 Minimum balance to earn interest: $100

Teen Savings APY: 0.05% Minimum balance: $25 Fees:

Youth Savings APY: 0.05% Minimum balance: $25



Money market accounts

The credit union does not have a high-yield savings account. However, it does provide both traditional and IRA money market accounts with tiered interest rates.

Money Market APY: Under $2,500: 0.75% $2,500–$9,999: 1.75% $10,000–$24,999: 2.00% $25,000–$49,999: 2.50% $50,000–$99,999: 2.75% $100,000–$249,999: 3.45% $250,000+: 4.25% Minimum balance: None



Certificates of deposit

Mountain America has many CD options to choose from. The interest rates are on par with some of the top CD rates available today, with low opening deposit requirements.

Standard Certificate APY: 6-month: 5.50% 12-month: 5.25% 18-month: 4.50% 24-month: 4.50% 30-month: 4.50% 36-month: 4.50% 48-month: 4.00% 60-month: 4.00% Minimum opening deposit: $500 Fees: Early-withdrawal penalties may apply.

Growth Certificate APY: 12-month Youth: 5.35% 24-month Youth: 4.60% 36-month Youth: 4.60% 48-month Youth: 4.09% 60-month Youth: 4.09% 6-month Growth: 5.50% 12-month Growth: 5.25% 18-month Growth: 4.50% 24-month Growth: 4.50% 30-month Growth: 4.50% 36-month Growth: 4.50% 48-month Growth: 4.00% 60-month Growth: 4.00% Minimum opening deposit: $5 Minimum monthly deposit: $10

Christmas Club Certificate APY: 5.50% Minimum opening deposit: $5 Fees: Early-withdrawal penalties may apply.



Other services Mountain America Credit Union offers

In addition to deposit accounts, the MACU also provides several other banking services, including:

Loans (vehicle, mortgage, home equity, personal)

(vehicle, mortgage, home equity, personal) Credit cards (rewards, cash back, low rate, BYU alumni, BSU alumni)

(rewards, cash back, low rate, BYU alumni, BSU alumni) Investments (wealth management, retirement planning)

(wealth management, retirement planning) Insurance (auto, home, life, business, vehicle)

(auto, home, life, business, vehicle) Protection (GAP coverage, loan relief, ID theft protection, AD&D)

The Mountain America Credit Union platform and customer support

Members of Mountain America have access to a variety of online and mobile banking services, including the ability to deposit checks, pay bills, view documents, get alerts, and more. Members can also view checking and credit card rewards points, as well as redeem them for things like travel rebates and gift cards. The MACU mobile app has a 4.7 star rating on the Apple store and a 3.3 star rating on Google Play.

The customer service center can be reached by calling 1-801‑325‑6228 or toll-free at 1‑800‑748‑4302. You can also send an email through an online form.

Pros and cons of Mountain America Credit Union

If you’re considering becoming a member of Mountain America Credit Union, consider these pros and cons first:

Pros Many types of deposit account options to meet members’ diverse needs

Competitive CD rates Cons Low yields on savings accounts

Branches limited to Intermountain West region

Frequently asked questions

What are 2 ways you can qualify for membership for Mountain America Credit Union?

There are many ways to join this credit union. Membership to MACU is open to residents of certain counties in Utah, family members of existing MACU members, those that live in the same household as a MACU member, and employees or volunteers of a Select Employer Group (SEG) or affiliated association.

Who is Mountain America Credit Union owned by?

Since Mountain America is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, it is owned and operated by its members. The president and CEO is currently Sterling Nielsen.

How much money do I need to open an account at Mountain America?

Minimum balance requirements vary by account. However, only $1 is needed to open a savings account.