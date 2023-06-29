INSBANK Review 2023: Commercial banking services for Tennessee businesses

Founded in 2000, INSBANK is a full-service commercial bank and mortgage lender in Tennessee. Finsworth (formerly INSBANK Online), a division of INSBANK, offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits.

INSBANK has offices in Nashville and Brentwood, Tennessee. Lobby hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, or 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT by appointment.

All rates and fees are current as of June 27, 2023 and are subject to change.

INSBANK offerings

INSBANK offers several deposit accounts to help business customers manage and grow their money, including a money market account and multiple CD options. However, there is currently no checking account or high-yield savings account available.

Money market accounts

The Benefactor account provides similar flexibility and convenience as a traditional money market account. But when you open an account, the bank also makes a donation on your behalf that supports financial literacy.

Finworth Benefactor Account APY: Balance of less than $50,000: 3.63% Balance of $50,000–$249,999.99: 2.84% Balance of $250,000 and above: 3.04% Minimum balance: $10,000



Certificates of deposit

INSBANK also offers a number of CD accounts with terms ranging from 90 days to three years. Their interest rates rival some of the best CD rates available today.

Certificates of Deposit

Minimum opening deposit: $50,000

APY: 90-day: 2.27% 6-month: 2.52% 12-month: 5.25% 14-month: 5.52% 15-month special: 5.27% 18-month: 5.27% 3-year: 3.20% 3-year: 3.30%



Other services INSBANK offers

INSBANK provides a variety of commercial banking services designed to help businesses grow.

INSBANK is a provider of business loans for expenses such as commercial real estate, construction and renovations, acquisitions, operating lines and more. Treasury management: From collections to disbursements, there are a number of tools to help businesses manage their daily cash flow.

The INSBANK platform and customer support

INSBANK offers online banking so that clients can track accounts, pay bills, and more from just about anywhere. It also has a mobile app that’s available from the Apple store and Google Play.

Customer support can be reached by calling 1-615-515-BANK (2265) or the toll-free line at 1-866-866-2265. You can also email a representative at info@insbanktn.com.

Pros and cons of INSBANK

If you’re looking for a commercial bank to hold your business’s deposits, consider the pros and cons of banking with INSBANK.

Pros Competitive deposit rates

Online accounts available nationally Cons Limited deposit products

High account minimums

Frequently asked questions

Is INSBANK a good bank?

Yes, INSBANK is a longstanding, reputable bank. It is FDIC-insured and is the 38th largest bank in Tennessee, as well as the 1,207th largest bank in the country.

How big is INSBANK?

INSBANK is the fourth-largest bank headquartered in Nashville, with more than $700 million in total assets.

Where is INSBANK headquartered?

The main office is located at 2106 Crestmoor Rd., Nashville, TN 37215.