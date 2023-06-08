Capital One savings account and CD rates: How do they compare? 

Capital One is an online bank known for offering competitive interest rates on deposit accounts, including savings and CDs. The bank doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit or balance in order to get these rates, and accounts don’t have any maintenance fees.
Capital One savings rates vs. the national average
Capital One offers some of the best high-yield savings rates on the market thanks to its low overhead costs. Its online savings account pays 10 times the national average, which was just 0.40% as of May 15, 2023, according to the FDIC.
|Savings account
|APY
|National average APY
|360 Performance Savings
|4.00%
|0.40%
|Kids Savings Account
|0.30%
|—
Capital One’s savings rates compared to current top rates
Though Capital One offers some of the highest savings account yields in the country right now, there are a few banks that beat its rates. Our top five high-yield savings accounts winners (as of June 8, 2023) include the following banks:
|Bank
|APY
|Review
|Salem Five Direct
|5.01%
|Read our Salem Five Direct review
|Varo Bank
|5.00%
|Read our Varo Bank review
|Upgrade
|4.81%
|—
|UFB Direct
|4.81%
|Read our UFB Direct review
|TAB Bank
|4.76%
|Read our TAB Bank review
Capital One CD rates vs. the national average
Capital One also offers certificates of deposit in varying term lengths with competitive rates far above the national average. In fact, Capital One’s CDs ranks among the best available rates today, with its 360 CDs ranging from 6 months to five years.
Capital One’s CD rates compared to current top rates
Despite these competitive rates, several banks outrank Capital One when it comes to CD interest rates. See how some of our best CD rates winners compare, based on rates as of June 8, 2023.
|Bank
|Term length
|APY
|Review
|Synchrony Bank
|6 months
|5.00%
|Read our Synchrony Bank review
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|10 months
|5.05%
|Read our Marcus by Goldman Sachs review
|CFG Bank
|12 months
|5.32%
|—
|Ally Bank
|18 months
|5.00%
|Read our Ally Bank review
|Quorum Federal Credit Union
|36 months
|4.85%
|Read our Quorum Federal Credit Union review
|Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union
|60 months
|4.67%
|—
Frequently asked questions
Does Capital One have a 5% CD rate?
No, Capital One does not currently offer any CDs with a rate of 5% or higher. However, some of its shorter-term CD rates are close to this threshold.
What is the highest interest rate for Capital One?
The highest interest rate currently available at Capital One is for the 12-month and 18-month CD at 4.75% APY.
Is Capital One FDIC-insured?
Yes: Capital One customers are automatically protected by deposit insurance up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category.
EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: The advice, opinions, or rankings contained in this article are solely those of the Fortune Recommends™ editorial team. This content has not been reviewed or endorsed by any of our affiliate partners or other third parties.