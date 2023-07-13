Bellco Credit Union Review 2023: Competitive rates from one of Colorado’s top credit unions

Bellco Credit Union is a Colorado-based financial cooperative with 28 branches located throughout the state. It’s also part of an extensive no-fee ATM network.

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Bellco is the second largest credit union in Colorado with more than 360,000 members and $7.7 billion in assets.

All rates and fees are current as of July 12, 2022 and are subject to change.

Bellco Credit Union offerings

Bellco Credit Union has a wide variety of deposit accounts available to members, including checking, savings, money market, and CD accounts.

Checking and savings accounts

Bellco Credit Union has multiple checking account options, including interest-bearing and free checking accounts. It also offers a savings account with higher rates for youth.

Boost Checking APY: $0–$25,000: 2.25% $25,000.01 or more: 0.25%–2.25% Requirements not met: 0.05% Minimum balance: None Fees: Overdraft fee: up to $28 for transactions over $25 Monthly maintenance fee: None

Free Checking APY: None Minimum balance: None Fees: Overdraft fee: up to $28 for transactions over $25 Monthly maintenance fee: None

Student Checking For students age 13–24 APY: None Minimum balance: None Fees: Overdraft fee: up to $28 for transactions over $25 Monthly maintenance fee: None

Platinum Checking APY: $0–$9,999.99: 0.03% $10,000–$24,999.99: 0.05% $25,000–$49,999.99: 0.10% $50,000 or more: 0.15% Minimum balance: None Fees: Overdraft fee: up to $28 for transactions over $25 Monthly maintenance fee: $12 (waived with $15,000 combined balance in deposits and loans)

Savings Account APY: Regular: 0.10% Youth: 4.00% ($0.01–$1,000), 4.00%–0.50% ($1,000.01+) Minimum balance to earn interest: $25.01 Fees: Overdraft fee: up to $28 for transactions over $25 Monthly maintenance fee: $12 (waived with $15,000 combined balance in deposits and loans)



Money market accounts

Bellco CU does not have a high-yield savings account, but it does offer two money market accounts that allow members to earn more interest while keeping their money accessible.

Premier Money Market Account APY: $0–$9,999.99: 0.00% $10,000–$49,999.99: 3.45% $50,000 or more: 4.00% Minimum opening deposit: $10,000 Minimum balance to earn interest and avoid fee: $10,000 Fees: Low balance fee: $10

Member Money Market Account APY: $0–$999.99: 0.00% $1,000–$9,999.99: 3.10% $10,000 or more: 3.45% Minimum opening deposit: $1,000 Minimum balance to earn interest and avoid fee: $1,000 Fees: Low balance fee: $10



Certificates of deposit

For members who are looking to keep their money on deposit for a while in order to earn some of the best CD rates, Bellco CU offers a variety of certificate of deposit accounts.

Traditional CD APY: 3-month: 2.75% 6-month: 5.50% 12-month: 3.90% 24-month: 4.25% 36-month: 4.25% 60-month: 4.00% Minimum opening deposit: $500

Smart Move CD APY: 18-month: 2.40% 24-month: 3.40% 30-month: 3.40% 36-month: 3.15% Minimum opening deposit: $2,500

Jumbo CD APY: 6-month: 5.50% 12-month: 4.00% Minimum opening deposit: $100,000

Youth CD Available to members age 24 and younger APY: 12-month: 4.50% Minimum opening deposit: $50

HSA CD Available to members age 24 and younger APY: 12-month: 3.90% 24-month: 4.25% 36-month: 4.25% 60-month: 4.00% Minimum opening deposit: $500

IRA CD Available to members age 24 and younger APY: 3-month: 2.75% 6-month: 5.50% 12-month: 5.00% 24-month: 5.00% 36-month: 4.25% 60-month: 4.00% Minimum opening deposit: $500



Health Savings Account

A health savings account (HSA) is a tax-advantaged savings account available to those with high-deductible health plans. They allow you to use the funds for a variety of health expenses.

HSA APY: $0–$10,000: 3.00% $10,000.01–$50,000: 3.45% $50,000.01 or more: 4.00% Fees: Setup fee: $16 Monthly maintenance fee: None



Other services Bellco Credit Union offers

In addition to deposit accounts, Bellco Credit Union also provides several other banking services, such as:

Business services, including business deposit accounts and loans

including business deposit accounts and loans Wealth management, including financial planning and trust services

including financial planning and trust services Insurance, including auto, home, life, pet, and GAP coverage

including auto, home, life, pet, and GAP coverage Fraud prevention, including identity theft and online fraud

Bellco Credit Union platform and customer support

Bellco’s online banking platform allows members to manage their finances from anywhere, from scheduling bill payments, to setting up automatic transfers to an HSA, to monitoring a child’s youth savings account. The credit union also has a mobile app that boasts a 4.8 star rating in the Apple Store and Google Play.

Member Services can be reached by calling 1-800-BELLCO-1 (235-5261) or 303-689-7800. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from: 8 am to 6 pm MT, and Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm ET. You can also send an email to memberservice@bellco.org.

Pros and cons of Bellco Credit Union

If you’re considering becoming a member of Bellco Credit Union, consider these pros and cons first:

Pros Extensive deposit account offerings

Competitive CD rates Cons Branches located in Colorado only

No high-yield savings option

Frequently asked questions

What is the maximum mobile deposit for Bellco?

If you make a remote or mobile deposit, up to $1,500 is available right away. The remaining funds should be available the next business day.

How long has Bellco been in business?

Bellco Credit Union was founded in 1936 and has been in business for nearly 88 years.

Is Bellco credit union FDIC insured?

Bellco is a credit union, so it’s insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Deposits are protected up to $250,000 per depositor.