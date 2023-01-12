The final Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2022 was released this morning and it signaled a slowdown in rising prices, marking the smallest 12-month increase since October 2021, according to the Labor Department. The steep decline was mostly due to a drop in gas prices, which fell 9.4% over the month, after a 2% decrease in November.

Indexes that saw a slight increase in December include the shelter, household furnishings and operations, motor vehicle insurance, recreation, and apparel indexes. Used cars and trucks, and airline fares decreased over the month. This most recent report also ushered in a number of year over year changes, with the energy index increasing 7.3% for the 12 months ending December, and the food index increasing 10.4%.

What is the consumer price index?

The consumer price index is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. The index measures the cost of items like food, gas, electricity, new vehicles, clothing, medical care, shelter, transportation, and more.

"That 'basket' of goods and services is designed to be representative of what households actually spend their money on,” says Matt Kolyar, Economist at Moody’s Analytics. "That spending data is derived from the Consumer Expenditure Survey that the BLS produces annually. For instance, gasoline represents roughly 4% of total spending for the average household. The CPI would give 4% 'weight' to gasoline prices. The remainder of the index captures things like rent, food, car payments, insurance, etc. The BLS collects prices of these goods and services each month to calculate changes from the month before.”

What the CPI can tell you about the economy

On a macro-level, the CPI serves as an economic indicator. It tells economists and policymakers how the economy is doing and how to best shape policy to adjust for rising costs. One of the ways the Federal Reserve does that is by using one of its monetary policy tools: the federal funds rate.

“The Federal Reserve is mandated to ensure price stability and the CPI offers a clue about whether they are achieving that mandate,” says Kolyar. “The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation is the personal consumer expenditures deflator, but the CPI is still given consideration. If inflation is deemed too high, the Federal Reserve has tools to indirectly destroy demand in the economy which will alleviate upward price pressures.”

It also helps companies make decisions about how to run their businesses, what to spend money on, if it’s a wise time to borrow and expand, or if they should be implementing cost-cutting measures. And the CPI gives everyday consumers a look into how their regular expenses are changing month to month and how it will affect their wallets.

How should the CPI inform your own money choices

Checking in on the latest CPI can not only keep you up to date on what’s happening with the economy, but it can help you make more informed decisions about how you manage your own personal finances.