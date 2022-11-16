This year, most Americans will likely have an uninvited guest at their Thanksgiving table: inflation.

Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey shows that Thanksgiving meals will cost families 20% more than they did last year, with the price of a 16-pound turkey hitting $28.96—an almost $5 increase from last year. And prices aren’t just higher for seasonal goods, recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which measures how much shoppers are paying for goods month over month, shows that overall grocery prices are reaching new highs.

Americans are feeling the pain of inflation at checkout

The food at home index rose 12.4% over the last year, with the cost of cereals and bakery products up 15.9% over the year, and the index for dairy and related products up 15.5%. The other major grocery store food categories showed increases ranging from 8.0% (meats, poultry, fish, and eggs) to 15.4% (other food at home). Some analysts are even suggesting it might be cheaper to eat your Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant this year.

Some of the factors playing a role in regional food shortages and higher costs: avian influenza, which killed off millions of turkeys, and supply chain issues.

“The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs, and lighter processing weights,” said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan in a statement. “Farmers are working hard to meet growing demands for food—both here in the U.S. and globally—while facing rising prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs.”

