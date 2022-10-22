The top 1-year CD rates for October 2022

Key numbers

Minimum opening deposit: $0

1-year APY: 3.25%

Penalty: For one-year terms, the penalty is 90 days’ simple interest.

Why we picked it: Barclay’s is a U.K.-based bank that operates its U.S. accounts solely online. Account holders will need to do all of their banking on Barclays’ website or through the mobile app if they are based in the U.S. The good news: Customers can contact representatives for support 24/7. Interest on this CD is compounded daily, and there is no minimum opening deposit—which leaves it up to the account holder to decide how much they’re ready to put away.

8. Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union: For savers prefers to bank with a credit union

Key numbers

Minimum opening deposit: $500

1-year APY: 3.81%

Penalty: For one-year CDs, customers will pay a fee of 180 days’ worth of interest.

Why we picked it: The Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union’s one-year CD had the second-highest APY on our list with interest compounding monthly and just a $500 minimum deposit to open a CD. As a credit union, the DOCFCU does have certain membership requirements. Anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Washington, D.C. can join, as well as current or retired employees of certain government offices, their relatives, or anyone who lives with a DOCFCU member.

Applicants who don’t fall into those categories can still join by paying $15 to become a member of the American Consumer Council. The DOCFCU has shared branches across the U.S. and offers a mobile app for 24/7 banking and email support, as well as phone support between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

9. PenFed Credit Union: For savers who are serious about locking up their funds

Key numbers

Minimum opening deposit: $1,000

1-year APY: 3.15%

Penalty: If you make a withdrawal within the first year of opening your account, you’ll forfeit all dividends.

Why we picked it: Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is a Virginia-based credit union that offers online-banking options in addition to a few brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S. Dividends are compounded daily, but posted to accounts on a monthly basis. This account’s APY is good, but customers should beware that making an early withdrawal could cost them all their dividends. For any questions, customers can reach PenFed by email, chat, or phone Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. PenFed also offers a mobile app.

10. Marcus by Goldman Sachs: For savers who want to make sure they lock in the highest rate possible

Key numbers

Minimum opening deposit: $500

1-year APY: 3.25%

Penalty: For one-year terms, the penalty is 90 days’ simple interest.

Why we picked it: Marcus by Goldman Sachs operates on an online-only model that offers a wide range of banking products, including 1-year CDs. Interest on these accounts is compounded daily, and this account boasts an APY of 3.25%, which can translate to major savings over the course of a year. Marcus also has a 10-day CD guarantee which promises that customers will be granted a higher APY if rates increase within the first 10-days of opening an account that has at least $500 in it.

Like many online banks, Marcus also offers a mobile banking app, and for those who may need extra assistance, customer service representatives are available 24/7 via telephone or online chat.

What is a one-year CD?

Banks and credit unions typically offer a wide range of CD terms. One-year CDs require account holders to deposit their money in one lump-sum and leave their funds untouched for 12 months. After that period of time has passed, the CD has officially reached maturity and the account holder can withdraw their funds (plus any interest accrued) or rollover those funds into a new CD.

CDs with shorter terms can be a flexible option for savers who are not playing the long game and don’t want to tie up their funds for years on end, but the tradeoff is often that accounts with shorter term lengths tend to have lower APYs.

What are the different types of CDs?

Aside from varying term lengths, some CDs come with unique rules or features that may be better suited for you and your savings goals. A few common CD types include:

High-yield CD: A CD that offers a higher-than-average APY.

A CD that offers a higher-than-average APY. Jumbo CD: In exchange for a higher interest rate, these CDs require higher minimum deposits than standard CDs—usually $100,000 or higher.

In exchange for a higher interest rate, these CDs require higher minimum deposits than standard CDs—usually $100,000 or higher. Bump-up CD: When interest rates increase, a bump-up CD gives account holders the option to increase their CD’s APY as their account continues to mature.

When interest rates increase, a bump-up CD gives account holders the option to increase their CD’s APY as their account continues to mature. Add-on CD: These CDs give you the option to deposit additional funds in your CD after you’ve made your initial deposit.

These CDs give you the option to deposit additional funds in your CD after you’ve made your initial deposit. No-penalty CD: These CDs won’t charge you a penalty for withdrawing funds before your CD matures.

As you’re weighing your options, consider all of the perks of a CD account, as well as any possible penalties associated with each account. Knowing how much potential your money has to grow over the course of your preferred timeline—and what will happen if you end up needing access to your funds sooner rather than later, can help you make the right decision for you and your financial plan.

Our methodology

The Fortune RecommendsTM team compared one-year certificates of deposit (CDs) from more than 50 major banks, credit unions, and online-only banks. Our top picks are available across the U.S., so you can sign up for an account no matter where you’re located.

We ranked the best one-year CDs on the following categories:

One-year term (50%): This number represents the real rate of return on your balance; the higher the APY, the better.

Minimum deposit requirement (20%): In order to open a CD at any financial institution, it will require that you deposit a minimum dollar amount.

Compound frequency (15%): Interest on deposit accounts like CDs can compound daily or monthly. The more frequency interest compounds on your CD, the better.

Customer service (5%): Top picks offer customers three ways to get in contact: chat support, by phone, or even email. Among the three options, we gave the phone support the most weight.

The best CDs offer APYs twice the national average. We didn’t include brokered CDs on our list, which are sold on the secondary market through brokerages instead of banks and can be riskier because of this.

The rates, fees, and minimum deposit requirements for CDs are available for limited time periods, and APYs are subject to fluctuation, which could impact how much interest you earn. All the bank and credit unions on this list are insured by the FDIC and NCUA respectively. Should you choose to terminate your CD before it matures, you may likely be subject to a penalty, which varies by bank.