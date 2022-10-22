Fortune Recommends™ is editorially independent. We earn a commission for purchases made from affiliate partners via some links on our site; other links are not affiliate partner links. Click here to read the full Fortune Recommends advertiser disclosure and how we earn commissions. Click here to read about our editorial policies and our methodologies.
The top 1-year CD rates for October 2022

Ivana Pino
October 22, 2022, 10:00 AM UTC
A one-year CD can be a great way to help your savings grow without committing to locking up your money for an extended amount of time.
Whether you’re growing your savings for a long-term goal like retirement or looking to build a nice cushion for a purchase that’s only a year down the line, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be an effective savings vehicle to help you hit your goal. 

CDs are a type of deposit account, typically offered by banks and credit unions, that usually offer higher interest rates than your average savings account. The APYs are higher, because account holders cannot withdraw their money for a certain length of time (anywhere between seven days and 10 years), which is known as a term. Most, but not all, accounts charge a penalty for withdrawing funds before the end of the CD’s term, also known as its maturity date. 

One major factor to consider when choosing a CD is the length of the term. For the saver with a specific short-term goal in mind, a 1-year CD can be a great way to help your savings grow without committing to locking up your money for an extended amount of time. The Fortune Recommends editorial team ranked more than 40 CDs with one-year terms and came up with a list of our top 10 picks. We weighed minimum deposits to open an account, annual percentage yields (APYs), compounding frequency, and customer service options. (Read our full methodology here.)

