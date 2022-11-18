With major holidays like Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, it’s time to start planning who you’ll be sending gifts to. The U.S. Postal Service, as well as UPS and FedEx have all released their shipping deadlines to ensure that your loved one gets their package on time. Why is it extra important to plan ahead this year? Because like everything else, shipping is more expensive (especially during the holiday season).

Earlier this year, the USPS announced temporary price adjustments for key package products for the 2022 peak holiday season, specifically the period that started on October 2nd and will remain in place until 12 a.m. CT Jan. 22, 2023. These shipping increases impact both commercial customers and retail customers.

How much will shipping cost this year?

Seasonal price adjustments range from $0.25 to $6.50 depending on the weight of your package and the shipping product, up to 70 pounds, with the largest increases for packages that weigh 11 pounds or more.

“This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices. No structural changes are planned as part of this limited pricing initiative,” the postal service said in a statement.

UPS announced its own surcharges that will remain in place until further notice. These increases range from $0.05 to $7.00. FedEx’s surcharges range from $1.50 to $68.75 per package, although their highest surcharge is $385 for certain U.S. ground services.

6 tips to save on shipping costs

If you’re hoping to cut costs during the holidays, one major way to do so is to take a close look at how much you’re spending to send gifts and look for alternatives or discounts that could help you save. A few tips to keep your costs down: