If you had invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 years ago, you’d have $4,973 today, a gain of 397%

Tesla stocks have continued to fall, declining 13% on Tuesday, a day after the electric auto maker reported vehicle production and delivery numbers for the fourth-quarter of 2022.

The company sold just 405,000 cars during the final three months of 2022, falling short of Wall Street analysts’ estimate of 420,000.

Still, even with such significant losses, Tesla has seen tremendous growth since its inception.

The company first went public in 2010 at $17 per share and hit just over $400 per share at its all-time high in November, 2021. Worth well over $300 billion, Tesla is recognized as one of the most valuable car companies in the world.

How much you’d have if you’d invested $1,000 five years ago

For shareholders who got in on Tesla stock early, these short-term declines don’t erase their long-term gains.

On January 2, 2018, one share of Tesla was trading at $21.37. As of January 3, 2023, one share was trading at $108.10, which is a 405% increase. So if you’d invested $1,000 five years ago, you’d have $4,973 today, which is a $3,973 profit.

Even if you hadn’t invested five years ago and instead you opted to use your stimulus check or postponed student loan payment to invest on May 1, 2020 when share prices hit $46.75, your investment would be up by almost 80% for a total value of $2,270.

Timing the market and trying to get in on a certain stock at the right time isn’t guaranteed to lead to a major fortune. The stock market is wildly unpredictable and there’s no telling how your investments will respond to world events, natural disasters, or economic downturns. Past performance isn’t always indicative of how a certain stock will increase or decrease over time.

What is true is that the longer you’re invested, the more time your money has to grow and work for you thanks to the magic of compound interest.

What to consider before investing in a certain company

If you’re considering investing in Tesla or another company you’re passionate about getting behind there are a few considerations you should make.