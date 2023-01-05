FNBO Direct Review 2023: Zero monthly fees and competitive APYs, but limited account options

FNBO Direct is an online division of First National Bank of Omaha that offers a checking and savings account option without any monthly fees. Both of their accounts are interest-earning accounts and customers can access their funds through FNBO Direct’s large network of fee-free ATMs. All rates and fees are current as of January 3, 2023 and are subject to change.

FNBO Direct offerings

FNBO offers two types of accounts for customers to choose from—an interest-earning checking and savings account.

Checking and savings accounts

Online checking account

APY: 0.15%

0.15% Minimum balance to open: $1.00

$1.00 Minimum balance to earn APY: $0.01

$0.01 Monthly service fee: $0

$0 Overdraft item fee: $0.00

$0.00 Outgoing domestic wire transfer fee: $15.00

$15.00 Next Day Transfer Fee (per withdrawal): $10.00

$10.00 Popmoney Service Fees: Standard Transfer Fee: $0.00 Next Day Delivery Fees: $10.00 Check Issuance Fee (per item): $5.00



Online savings account

APY: 3.00%

Minimum balance to open: $1.00

$1.00 Minimum balance to earn APY: $0.01

$0.01 Monthly service fee: $0

$0 Overdraft item fee: $0.00

$0.00 Outgoing domestic wire transfer fee: $15.00

$15.00 Next Day Transfer Fee (per withdrawal): $10.00

$10.00 Popmoney Service Fees: Standard Transfer Fee: $0.00 Next Day Delivery Fees: $10.00 Check Issuance Fee (per item): $5.00



Other services FNBO Direct offers

FNBO offers its customers a range of other banking services including:

Online and mobile banking services: FNBO customers can Check account balances, transfer funds, view statements, pay bills, and more through their online bank account or mobile application.

FNBO customers can Check account balances, transfer funds, view statements, pay bills, and more through their online bank account or mobile application. Digital payment services: FNBO Direct customers can send or receive money via Popmoney®, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. They can also check out securely when shopping online using Visa SRC.

The FNBO Direct platform and customer support

FNBO Direct offers online banking options, as well as a mobile app on the Apple App store and Google Play, although their mobile app has average ratings. Representatives are available to assist customers via telephone 24/7, and customers can also contact customer service via email and mail.

Pros and cons of FNBO Direct

If you’re thinking of banking with FNBO Direct, consider the following pros and cons:

Pros:

Competitive savings rate: At 3.00% APY, FNBO Direct’s savings account boasts an APY that is ten times the national average. For savers who are hoping to build up their savings quickly, this could be a major selling point.

Interest-earning checking account: FNBO Direct’s checking account earns customers a 0.15% APY on their balances. While this may seem like a small figure, it can add up over time and will help you grow your balance more than a traditional checking account.

Cons:

Limited banking products. Offering just two account types could be a drawback for customers hoping to meet all of their banking needs under one roof. On its own, FNBO Direct does not offer any other types of accounts or financial products, although First National Bank of Omaha offers a wide array of personal and business banking products.

No physical branches. FNBO Direct is online only, therefore customers cannot visit a physical branch.

Frequently asked questions

Is FNBO Direct a legitimate bank?

FNBO is a legitimate, FDIC-insured bank under its parent First National Bank of Omaha.

Does FNBO Direct have monthly fees?

FNBO Direct does not charge any monthly fees for its checking and savings accounts.

Are FNBO and FNBO Direct the same?

FNBO Direct is a division of First National Bank of Omaha.