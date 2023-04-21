Latest
Newsletters
- The Trust FactorCruise says its autonomous vehicles can save thousands of lives. But Americans still don’t trust driverless cars
- Fortune CryptoBitcoin, the debt ceiling, and the ‘revolt’ against the U.S. dollar
- BroadsheetWill Julie Su become Biden’s new secretary of labor?
- CHRO DailyAutodesk doubled down on remote work and saw a 400% increase in job applications
- The Modern BoardWhy boomerang CEOs aren’t the worst option, according to new data
- CFO Daily3 CFOs explain how the role has evolved and what it takes to succeed
Inflation
Quarterly Investment Guide: Q2 2023
From the magazine
Leadership
Fortune Well
Features
Success
Fortune Recommends
Fortune Crypto
100 Best Companies to Work For 2023
Fortune @ Work: Leading in Economic Uncertainty
Commentary
- EntertainmentThe real streaming wars are not between Netflix and Disney. Asian smart TV makers and Silicon Valley are vying to capture your living room–and upend legacy media
- EnvironmentThe destruction of nature threatens the world economy. It’s time to outlaw it as a serious financial crime
- IsraelThousands of entrepreneurs like me spent 30 years making Israel a global tech superpower. Undermining the legal system would destroy our life’s work
- miningGlobal resources shark Glencore must understand the world is no longer for sale
- A.I.IBM CEO: ‘Today’s workforce should prepare to work hand in hand with A.I.’
- MPW SummitGiving diversity a true seat at the boardroom table
Topics
Asia
BMW apologizes for its slipup at Shanghai auto show, after social media users accuse it of giving ice cream to foreigners and not locals
A US judge just denied bail to a Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud case because he could be a flight risk
25-year-old K-pop star Moon Bin found dead in his home: ‘Suddenly left us and became a star in the sky’
Environment
Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act means your city will get more trees—he gave urban canopy efforts a massive $1.5 billion in funding
The destruction of nature threatens the world economy. It’s time to outlaw it as a serious financial crime
California will provide cities and farms 100% of water requested for the first time in years after massive winter storms
Europe
Snap’s ‘My AI’ chatbot tells users it doesn’t know their location. It does.
‘Emily Not Welcome’: Parisians are sick of the American tourists overrunning their city for a glimpse of Netflix scenery
The destruction of nature threatens the world economy. It’s time to outlaw it as a serious financial crime
Finance
Chile wants to nationalize its priceless lithium supply as the EV revolution heats up
Police probe $15 million Toronto gold heist after thieves swipe container from Canadian airport
Rail unions tell railroads to buy back less stock and invest more money in safety after string of derailments
Health
There’s a small but very real chance that over-the-counter medication could send you to the emergency room, says team that studies medications
A physical therapist who specializes in NBA players’ feet reveals his big fears over KD, LeBron and Embiid’s footwork
Adolescence is brutal. Something as simple as eating a handful of walnuts a day could help teens weather the storm
Leadership
Lachlan Murdoch drops his defamation lawsuit against an Australian news outlet after Fox agreed to pay $787 million to settle Dominion suit
Autodesk doubled down on remote work and saw a 400% increase in job applications
The conversion of empty offices to apartments is padding Autodesk’s bottom line: ‘Customers are asking how to modernize, retrofit, and extend capacity’
Lifestyle
The real streaming wars are not between Netflix and Disney. Asian smart TV makers and Silicon Valley are vying to capture your living room–and upend legacy media
Police probe $15 million Toronto gold heist after thieves swipe container from Canadian airport
Ryan Reynolds’ $2.5 million bet on an obscure, but historic soccer team might pay off big in season 2: ‘That was the most dramatic thing I’ve ever seen in my life’
Personal Finance
Homeowners and renters are the haves and have-nots of the wealth gap era
Self-made real estate millionaire Barbara Corcoran says the bank of mom and dad can help you break into the housing market: ‘There’s no shame in that’
Homebuyers are saving thousands by talking their way into mortgage rate buydowns. Here’s how to do it
Politics
Lachlan Murdoch drops his defamation lawsuit against an Australian news outlet after Fox agreed to pay $787 million to settle Dominion suit
The Supreme Court will decide the fate of short-term abortion pill access today while the bigger battle rages on
America’s toxic love affair with guns has it on pace for a record-setting year of mass shootings
Retail
The real streaming wars are not between Netflix and Disney. Asian smart TV makers and Silicon Valley are vying to capture your living room–and upend legacy media
17 states urge federal government to recall Kia and Hyundai cars because they’re too easy to steal and ‘put the public at risk’
Whole Foods plans to layoff hundreds in what is just the latest in a series of cutbacks by parent Amazon
Success
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wasn’t paid as much as her male costars until 20 years into her career: ‘I didn’t even think about asking for it’
With a dozen books, 80 million sold copies, and an iconic Key West bookstore, Judy Blume pins her success on nostalgia: ‘I remind people of their childhood’
Utah CEO under fire after praising employee who sold their dog to return to the office
Tech
Why the explosion of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket was a ‘very successful failure,’ from a space policy guru who works for the Air Force
Snap’s ‘My AI’ chatbot tells users it doesn’t know their location. It does.
The real streaming wars are not between Netflix and Disney. Asian smart TV makers and Silicon Valley are vying to capture your living room–and upend legacy media