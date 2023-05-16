Watch: Fortune MPW Next Gen Livestream

Join Fortune editors and the next generation of female leaders at the Most Powerful Women Next Gen summit.

The Most Powerful Women Next Gen Community brings together leaders of tomorrow’s Fortune 500 companies, rising executives from the nations’ biggest companies, and cutting-edge innovators. This year’s event covers: innovations and challenges in tech; the multi-generational workforce; leading with positive change; gender parity on boards; and generative A.I. We’re also diving into some of the most compelling news stories such as the Dominion Voting Systems’ victory and the current Writers Guild of America’s strike.

Through all these conversations, we’re focused on learning how leaders will continue to rise to the occasion. The last few years have tested business leaders in unprecedented ways, from the COVID-19 pandemic to a social and racial reckoning on a global scale. Despite these challenges, many businesses boomed, and the pace of innovation only accelerated. What’s more, business leaders stepped up, realizing the power of their platform in new ways. Now, as we face economic headwinds, how do we make sure that we don’t lose sight of the progress leaders have made in embracing a more holistic and empathetic approach to leadership, of taking all stakeholders into account, and of recognizing the power of their platform to bring about change? How do we rise to the occasion—and the challenge—that 2023 presents?

Helping us to delve into these topics are speakers including U.S. Space Force Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Dr. Lisa Costa, Actress and Pattern Beauty Founder and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross, OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan, Glossier CEO Kyle Leahy, Estee Lauder Chief Sustainability Officer Nancy Mahon, Ariel Investments Chief Communication Officer Arielle Patrick, Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, and LTK Co-founder and President Amber Venz Box.

More information about the conference is available here.