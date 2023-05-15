Frequent flyers who are Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders will have a new place to kick up their heels on layovers starting Tuesday.

The bank is set to open its first Chase Sapphire Lounge in the U.S. at Boston Logan International Airport. Other locations are scheduled to open in New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and San Diego in the months to come.

The 11,640-square foot Boston lounge will include two “wellness rooms” with antigravity massage chairs and guided meditations, as well as two shower rooms. Travelers who are just looking to escape the crowds during a layover will be able to grab a bite to eat and enjoy a craft beer, coffee or other beverage at the centerpiece bar.

The lounge offers views of both the airfield as well as Boston Harbor. It will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Located in the airport’s Terminal B to C Connector, between gates B40 and B39, the Chase lounge is available to people who hold a Chase Sapphire Reserve card and up to two of their guests.

While this is the first Chase lounge in the U.S., the bank has an existing lounge in Hong Kong, which it opened last October.

The move is in line with American Express, which has a series of Centurion lounges at 13 airports in the U.S. as well as a number of international locations. Platinum and Business platinum cardholders (along with up to two guests) have access to those facilities, which offer similar perks.