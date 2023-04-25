Watch: Fortune’s Brainstorm Health Livestream

Join Fortune editors and powerful leaders at the crossroads of business, technology, and health care for crucial conversations and connections as we head into the unknown at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health.

Brainstorm Health assembles the best minds and insightful experts to break down where we are, and where we are headed. We will cover innovations and challenges in prevention and wellness; health equity; mental health; research and development; and privacy in an increasingly digital world. We will delve into best practices from the patient, provider, and pharma perspectives, all with an eye to the business implications. We also will dive into the latest technologies for addressing the many issues facing health care in 2023.

Health care has wrestled with uncertainty in recent years with the COVID pandemic and monkeypox; reemergence of diseases such as polio; a topsy-turvy economy; the Dobbs decision; evolutions in how we deliver and receive care; generational shifts in attitudes toward health; and lightning development of digital transformations. These issues are set against a backdrop of health systems struggling to recover from the pandemic, clinicians buckling from burnout, and health inequity remaining an unresolved malignancy. Yet, business leaders cannot wait for certainty to arrive as they navigate new realities and make decisions that impact their organizations’ stakeholders.

Helping us to delve into these topics will be early confirmed speakers including U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown, Verily CEO Stephen Gillett, Headspace Health CEO Russell Glass, ACME Partner Aike Ho, 7wireVentures Partner Alyssa Jaffee, Noom Co-founder and CEO Saeju Jeong, Blue Shield of California CEO Paul Markovich, Aledade CEO Farzad Mostashari, Brown University School of Public Health Deputy Dean Megan Ranney, Ro CEO Zach Reitano, DaVita CEO Javier Rodriguez, Maven Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neel Shah, and UCSF Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Robert Wachter.

