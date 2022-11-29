Watch: Fortune Impact Initiative Livestream

Fortune’s Impact Initiative will examine environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues from inception to integration as they are elevated within the corporate hierarchy and become a key driver of business strategy. Our program will explore how business leaders can provide a holistic framework for risk evaluation and goal achievement that helps foster and scale widespread implementation and measurement of ESG-related practices.

This two-day gathering will convene the most influential ESG-focused executives to share ideas and formulate best practices that positively affect people, our planet, and the bottom line. The event is being held in Atlanta and virtually. You can watch all the mainstage sessions on this page.

From the emerging SEC climate disclosure rules to circular economy principles, industry leaders will provide an executable path forward as we take a deep dive into the environmental systemic risks that are disrupting business as usual and why acting on these threats is more urgent than ever. We will also explore how the events of the past few years have put respect for human rights and social issues into the spotlight and how forward-looking companies are pinpointing and eradicating biases to shape a more inclusive culture. Our agenda will also feature vital conversations surrounding the new skillsets required by corporate governance to build risk resilience and how they can evolve to deliver long-term results.

Featured main stage speakers include: Ambassador Andrew Young, Civil Rights Icon and Chairman, Andrew Young Foundation; Bernice King, CEO, The King Center; Davis Smith, Founder and CEO, Cotopaxi; Ethan Brown, Founder, President and CEO, Beyond Meat; Jasmine Crowe, Founder, Goodr; Jonathan Reckford, CEO, Habitat for Humanity International; Kathleen McLaughlin, EVP & CSO, Walmart; Kristen Siemen, VP & CSO, GM; Lynn Perry Wooten, President, Simmons University; Martin Whittaker, Founder & CEO, Just Capital; Michelle Nunn, President & CEO, CARE USA; Peter Bakker, President, World Business Council for Sustainable Development; Tony Ressler, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Ares Management and Atlanta Hawks; and Vicki Hollub, President & CEO, Occidental Petroleum. Learn more about the Fortune Impact Initiative here.