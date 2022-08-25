On a new three-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience published on Thursday, guest Mark Zuckerberg took on a lot of topics, ranging from the metaverse to Meta’s ethical responsibilities to remote work.

Early on, the two discussed the current state of augmented and virtual reality and the technological innovations that Meta is working on in that sphere. Zuckerberg used it as an opportunity to discuss the Ray-Ban Stories, a Meta collaboration with the maker of the popular Wayfarer glasses model. The product launched last year and currently retails for $299.

“What’s the most technology that we can fit into a pair of normal-looking glasses today?” he asked. While they look similar to a regular pair of Wayfarers, Ray-Ban Stories contain a microphone, speaker, and camera, which can be activated via voice command.

In response, Rogan pointed out the ways that a small, obscured camera might be abused. “Does that bring about privacy concerns if people can just start filming things?” he asked, to which Zuckerberg drew attention to a built-in light that signals when the camera is on—an interaction Twitter users have zeroed in on. “Could you put a piece of tape over the light?” asked Rogan. “I guess in theory” was Zuckerberg’s response. It’s a familiar type of question to be asked of Meta products and services, which critics frequently argue are open to misuse and manipulation, even harkening back to the birth of “The Facebook” when Zuckerberg was at harvard. For years, the company has been at the center of a nationwide discussion about social media platforms’ responsibility to curb and prevent misinformation. In 2018, the New York Times in collaboration with The Overver of London and the Guardian broke the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, revealing that the company had sold millions of its users’ data without their consent. While Ray-Ban Stories are among the most technologically advanced consumer products available today, Zuckerberg says there will likely be many more in the years to come. “We’ll start to get stuff that looks like the full version of this over the next, I’d say three to five years,” he said, referring to products that take more advantage of augmented reality technology. “But I think it’ll also start off pretty expensive once it’s available, and then it’ll take a while to work down to something that’s like hundreds of dollars,” he said.