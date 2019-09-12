How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate Online for Free—Even Without Cable

The cull of Democratic presidential candidates is underway. For the first time this election cycle, the top candidates will square off on the same debate stage Thursday night.

By essentially cutting the field in half with qualification, the debate will span just one night. And it will be the first time voters have seen former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren face off against each other. It's also the first time Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris have shared the stage.

Debate topics aren't released ahead of time, but given the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, expect climate change to be among the topics. And recent shootings make gun laws a likely subject of conversation as well.

Got questions about the debate? We've got answers.

What time does tonight's Democratic debate start?

Tonight's debate will span three hours, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Democratic debate airing on TV?

ABC is hosting this round of the debates, in partnership with Univision.

Can I watch the Democratic debate online?

There are a number of online options to watch the debate, some of which require a subscription (or you'll need to sign up for a free trial).

Free options include ABC News Live, ABCNews.com, Facebook Watch and the ABC News app, which will all simulcast the debate. It will also be viewable via Hulu Live, The Roku Channel, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News and Twitter.

Other options include:

Sling TV : You've got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in.

: You've got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in. PlayStation Vue : The free trial is 5 days. Subscription packages start at $50 per month.

: The free trial is 5 days. Subscription packages start at $50 per month. Hulu with Live TV : You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month.

: You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month. YouTube TV: After a seven day trial, you can expect monthly charges of $40.

Which candidates will be on stage?

Which candidates didn't qualify for this Democratic debate?

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) and Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) all dropped out the race in August, so they weren't going to be on the stage regardless. Seven other candidates who were at previous debates failed to qualify for this round:

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)

Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Montana)

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.)

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Author Marianne Williamson (D-Calif.)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

To qualify, candidates needed to have 2% or more support in at least four DNC-approved polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28 as well as at least 130,000 unique donors, with 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states received by the deadline.

Who is moderating the Democratic debate on ABC?

ABC is sending its A team:

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos

ABC News World News Tonight Anchor

Managing Editor David Muir

ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis

Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos

When is the next Democratic debate?

The fourth debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 and possibly Oct. 16, if enough candidates qualify. Overall, there will be 12 Democratic primary debates before the election, with six scheduled for this year.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Will gaffes hurt Biden’s chances of a 2020 win? Strategists are divided

—What to know about the third Democratic debate: Time, date, lineup

—These are the 2020 senate races to watch

—Facebook and Google met with U.S. intelligence about 2020 election

—Is Biden preparing to lose in Iowa? His campaign says the caucus isn’t a must-win

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.