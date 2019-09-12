Google Just Launched a New Addiction Recovery Resource: Brainstorm Health

Happy Thursday, readers.

Google featured a new service on its homepage today—a resource for addiction recovery, in recognition of National Recovery Month.

What's striking is the multitude of voices, Google employees included, spotlighted on the Recover Together site, which also includes a dynamic map where users can input their general location to find addiction and recovery resources in their region.

It's also a crowdsourced effort, so local community members can add their own suggestions to the list. And, given the nature of drug dependency, that could prove useful given the considerable stigma many feel when seeking help.

DIGITAL HEALTH

Teladoc’s CEO: Virtual care is the “great equalizer.” Fortune‘s Susie Gharib sat down with Teladoc Health CEO Jason Gorevic—and, as you might suspect, he had some pretty strong opinions on the state of telemedicine and its import for the U.S. health care system. “Virtual care is the great equalizer in healthcare—it’s convenient, high-quality, and low-cost,” he said. As we’ve previously reported, telehealth is in high demand among consumers, but not always easily accessible. (Fortune)

INDICATIONS

FDA approves Aspen Pharmacare’s preterm birth prevention drug. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved South Africa-based Aspen Pharmacare’s hydroxyprogesterone caproate (HPC), a drug meant to prevent pre-term births, according to the company. The company is Africa’s largest pharmaceutical firm and is seeking to break out into new markets. (Reuters)

THE BIG PICTURE

Calculating health insurance inflation is… Weird. Readers know that health care is complicated. Well, here’s an example of just how complicated it is. The Labor Department’s methodology for calculating health care insurance inflation isn’t actually based on what your average Joe pays out of pocket for health care. No, it’s “an indirect measure based on retained earnings, or what insurers have after paying out claims. And unlike other prices in the CPI that are obtained each month, the department takes data collected annually and spreads the change equally over 12 months,” according to Bloomberg. (Fortune)

