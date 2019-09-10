Skip to Content

Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit Toronto Livestream

Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit—international edition—kicks off in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 16.

Those who can't make it to the Great White North can tune in here. We'll be hearing from top executives from the around the globe, including former PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, P&G group president, North America Carolyn Tastad, and Clearbanc co-founder and president Michele Romanow.

Outside the business world, we'll be joined by mental health advocate Margaret Trudeau (we heard from her son last year!), Kim's Convenience actor Jean Yoon, and former professional hockey player Jessica Platt.

Tune in above on Sept. 16 and 17 to see all the action, and take a look at the full agenda here.

