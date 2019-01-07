HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

World's Most Admired Companies

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Jay Maidment/Walt Disney

4

Walt Disney

DIS

Burbank, Calif.

Industry

Entertainment

Location

Burbank, Calif.

Industry Ranking

1

Previous Industry Ranking

1

Previous Top 50 Ranking

6

Website

https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com

Overall Score

8.39

Key Attributes of Reputation
Industry Rank
Innovation22%
People Management11%
Use of Corporate Assets11%
Social Responsibility11%
Quality of Management11%
Financial Soundness11%
Long-Term Investment Value11%
Quality of Products/Services22%
Global Competitiveness11%
News about Walt Disney

Disney Investors Will Peek Into the Mouse House's New Streaming Service, Disney+

The service will offer movies and TV shows from Disney’s Marvel, Pixar, and other brands.

Why Old-Fashioned, Over-the-Air TV Is Booming

The price is right.

And the Job for Hosting the Oscars Goes to…No One

This is only the second time the awards show has foregone a host.

Skydance Taps Ousted Pixar Head John Lasseter to Run Animation Division

Lasseter, who left Disney after allegations of sexual misconduct, starts this month.

Disneyland Ticket Price Rises 8% Ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge' Attraction Opening

Star Wars fans need to raid their piggy banks to enjoy "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opening June, following an 8% hike on Disneyland passes

