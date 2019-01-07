Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Industry
Entertainment
Location
Burbank, Calif.
Industry Ranking
1
Previous Industry Ranking
1
Previous Top 50 Ranking
6
Overall Score
8.39
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Walt Disney
Disney Investors Will Peek Into the Mouse House's New Streaming Service, Disney+
The service will offer movies and TV shows from Disney’s Marvel, Pixar, and other brands.
Read More →
And the Job for Hosting the Oscars Goes to…No One
This is only the second time the awards show has foregone a host.
Read More →
Skydance Taps Ousted Pixar Head John Lasseter to Run Animation Division
Lasseter, who left Disney after allegations of sexual misconduct, starts this month.
Read More →
Disneyland Ticket Price Rises 8% Ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge' Attraction Opening
Star Wars fans need to raid their piggy banks to enjoy "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opening June, following an 8% hike on Disneyland passes
Read More →